After cancelling its first weekend of shows due to incidence of COVID in the cast, the Playcrafters’ board, cast and crew for “Witness for the Prosecution” have ruled in favor of continuing this weekend.

Bobby Metcalf plays Leonard Vole in “Witness for the Prosecution.”

Performances will take place at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, with an added Saturday matinee. Performances will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the show.

If you had tickets for last weekend, Playcrafters will accept them at this weekend’s performances — simply bring them up to the box office and they will transfer to the new date. If you have any questions or concerns about your tickets, email office@playcrafters.com or call 309-762-0330.

