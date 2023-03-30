Like Prenzie Players did beforehand, Playcrafters Barn Theatre has cancelled the entre run of its latest production due to COVID.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about COVID-19 and a majority of our cast testing positive, we felt this was the best way to prioritize the health and safety of our patrons, and our cast & crew,” Playcrafters posted Thursday morning on Facebook. It previously had cancelled the first weekend of “Witness for the Prosecution,” but planned to do four performances this weekend.

“We are deeply saddened to cancel the show, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” Playcrafters (4950 35th Ave., Moline) posted. “The 2023 Playcrafters’ board will be meeting over the next few weeks to discuss the possibility of rescheduling the show for a weekend in September. The cast & crew have worked extremely hard on this Agatha Christie classic, and hope to put it on at a later date!”

Patrons are instructed to contact the office at 309-762-0330 or email office@playcrafters.com to exchange your ticket(s) for another show in the 2023 season. If they don’t hear back from you by this Sunday, April 2nd, your ticket(s) will be donated back to Playcrafters to help keep the lights on until the next show in May, “Sense and Sensibility.”

Don Faust, a veteran actor who was in “Witness,” posted on Facebook: “Two months of blood, sweat, and tears (not to mention more lines than I’ve ever had in a show), all down the toilet. There’s talk of maybe trying again some other time, but still. The momentum is gone, and I feel truly deflated.

“After 3+ years, COVID still sucks,” he said.

Playcrafters asked patrons to stay tuned to their social media pages for more information in the upcoming weeks about “Witness for the Prosecution” being rescheduled for sometime later this year.

After not presenting a live production since November 2019, Prenzie Players earlier this month was forced to cancel the entire run of “Much Ado About Nothing” due to a COVID outbreak among its cast.

The Shakespeare-focused troupe was forced to cancel its first weekend’s return with the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” due to a positive COVID test among the cast. On March 20, the group announced that because of more than a half-dozen positive COVID tests from the cast, it decided to shelve the remainder of the March 23–25 performances as well, at the Village Theatre, Davenport.