Playcrafters will hold auditions for the drama, “Dog Sees God,” by Bert V. Royal, directed by Jay Megan Sushka, on Saturday, April 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Performance dates are June 3-5 and 10-12.

A dark comedic coming-of-age tale surrounding a cast of familiar characters, in “Dog Sees God” (2004), the Peanuts gang are all in high school and, with the death of his beloved beagle, C.B. finds himself tackling adult topics.

As a now-popular jock, he finds himself drawn to a lonely piano-playing outsider. While being typical teenagers, the gang are each grappling with issues of homophobia, mental health, death and the afterlife, alcoholism, identity crisis, and growing apart from the people they loved most. A poignant, funny, gut-punching, and uniquely-crafted script that will sit in your soul for years to come, according to a Playcrafters release.

All levels of experience are encouraged to try out, all roles are 18+/any race/all genders. For more details, visit playcrafters.com (click on the “Get Involved” link) or call 309-762-0330.

Shows sought for 2023

Playcrafters also is starting to take submissions for the 2023 Season starting March 21. Next year, they will produce six Mainstage Shows and two Barn Owl productions.

If you have an interest in directing a Mainstage production, fill out this form HERE. If you are interested in having a script be considered for one of the Barn Owl productions, fill out this form HERE.

The forms are due by April 18th to be reviewed by the board. For the Mainstage season, Playcrafters is emphasizing “classic” titles, i.e. well-known and/or easily-accessible shows that have broad appeal to a wide audience (in other words, “butts-in-seats” shows).

They are also seeking shows that offer opportunities for diverse casting, and would like to schedule a show with several roles for young people during the summer, preferably in July. All submissions will be considered.

Initial screening will be made by a play-reading committee, which will also be reading additional scripts with the goal of putting together the strongest possible season. Other directing opportunities may be announced later if any plays are slated that were not director-submitted.

They hope to complete play-reading by late spring/early summer, and announce the 2023 season at the Playcrafters annual meeting at the end of summer.

If you require more information, email office@playcrafters.com or call 309-762-0330.