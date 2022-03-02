Playcrafters Barn Theatre (4950 35th Ave., Moline) will open their Barn Owl Series later this month with “Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. Winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rabbit Hole” follows a seemingly picture-perfect family through the grieving process, detailing how the death impacts everyone involved: the parents, the grandmother, the aunt, and the accidental perpetrator of the tragedy, charting their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest places and for a path that can lead to peace.

“David Lindsay-Abaire has crafted a drama that’s not just a departure but a redemption – an extremely emotional examination of grief, laced with wit, insightfulness, compassion and searing honesty.” — Variety

The cast (directed by Jaclyn Marta of Moline) features Elizabeth Melville, Bettendorf; Adam Cerny, Bettendorf; Abby Bastian, Davenport; Yvonne Siddique, Moline; and Drew DeKeyrel, Orion.

Performances will be March 18-27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are available now at playcrafters.com or by calling 309-762-0330 to make a reservation.

Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available), general admission is only $12 ($10 for military and seniors). Playcrafters asks that all audience members wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.