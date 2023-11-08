Playcrafters Barn Theatre will present the popular play “Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani, directed by Kathy Graham, this weekend and next, Nov. 10-12 and 17-19, at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

The 2004 play – comprised of nine vignettes about love and loss in a remote, mythical town – is set in Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States, and almost in Canada, according to a synopsis.

Ashley Gomez and Nathan Lundburg in Playcrafters’ new production of “Almost, Maine,” opening Friday, Nov. 10.

And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream, the Playcrafters release says.

A 2013 New York Times review of the play called it “amiably absurdist” with a “touch of good-natured magic realism.”

“This is a beautifully structured play, with nifty surprise endings (most but not all of them happy) and passing references to characters from other vignettes, which slyly tell us more about them,” the review said. “Mr. Cariani, who is also an actor (he received a Tony Award nomination for his role as Motel, the young, lovestruck tailor, in the 2004 Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof”), describes the play’s subject as ‘falling in and out of love.’ It is just as much about pain.”

Anna Kronenberger and Bill Peiffer in “Almost, Maine.”

The Playcrafters cast features Anna Kronenberger, Bailey Hager, Ashley Hoskins, Tabitha Oles, Lauren Larson, Bill Peiffer, Noah Stivers, Thayne Lamb, Nathan Lundburg, Storm Marie Baca, Ashley Gomez, Elle Winchester, L.C. Kent, and Joe Sager.

Kathy Graham of Moline directs “Almost, Maine.”

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets ($15; $13 for military and seniors) are available online HERE or by calling 309-762-0330. Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available).