Playcrafters Barn Theatre has rescheduled its previously canceled production of “Witness for the Prosecution” for Labor Day weekend.

The Agatha Christie play, directed by Victor Angelo, will be performed Sept. 1-4, 2023, with 7:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday, and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

The original production, in March 2023, was canceled due to several positive COVID cases in the cast.

The current cast features Guy Cabell, Makis Witt, Cassie Dowell, Don Faust, Kevin Keck, Bobby Metcalf, Adrick Woodruf, Valerie Hansel, Suzanne Braswell, Pam Cantrell, Nathan Lundburg, Storm Baca, Shyan DeVoss, and Tyler Henning.

In the story, Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock, and a young man’s desperate fight to escape the hangman’s noose, according to a synopsis.

Generally regarded as one of Christie’s most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end, a Playcrafters release says.

General admission tickets ($15, and $13 for military and seniors) are available on the Playcrafters website HERE, or by calling 309-762-0330.