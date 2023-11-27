Playcrafters Barn Theatre has extended the run of its November production of the popular play “Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani, directed by Kathy Graham, this weekend for two more performances.

After two weekends (Nov. 10-19), the director and cast wanted to add a third at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. So “Almost, Maine” will return at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

The 2004 play – comprised of nine vignettes about love and loss in a remote, mythical town – is set in Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States, and almost in Canada, according to a synopsis.

And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream, the Playcrafters release says.

A 2013 New York Times review of the play called it “amiably absurdist” with a “touch of good-natured magic realism.”

Ashley Gomez and Nathan Lundburg in Playcrafters’ new production of “Almost, Maine,” which is extended for a third weekend, Dec. 1-2, at 7:30 p.m.

The Playcrafters cast features Anna Kronenberger, Bailey Hager, Ashley Hoskins, Tabitha Oles, Lauren Larson, Bill Peiffer, Noah Stivers, Thayne Lamb, Nathan Lundburg, Storm Marie Baca, Ashley Gomez, Elle Winchester, L.C. Kent, and Joe Sager.

Tickets ($15; $13 for military and seniors) are available online HERE or by calling 309-762-0330. Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available).