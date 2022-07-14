The 1959 classic “A Raisin in the Sun” opens Friday, July 15 at Playcrafters in Moline (playcrafters.com).

The title of the classic play “A Raisin in the Sun,” comes from the Langston Hughes poem, “Harlem” —

What happens to a dream deferred?

Does it dry up

Like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore-

And then run?

Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, is reviving the renowned 1959 Lorraine Hansberry story, opening Friday, and its dreams remain out of reach for many Black Americans today. Set on Chicago’s South Side, the play revolves around divergent goals and conflicts in the African-American Younger family.

When her deceased husband’s insurance money comes through, Mama Lena dreams of moving to a new home and a better neighborhood in Chicago, while her son, Walter Lee, a chauffeur, yearns to buy a liquor store and be his own man, and his sister Beneatha wants to go to medical school.

The stakes climb as questions about identity, class, value, race, and love become forefront issues, and outsiders make it impossible to forget the world that the Younger family cannot seem to escape, according to a synopsis, noting the family’s “heroic struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world is a searing and timeless document of hope and inspiration.”

“I was hoping we would be able to get permission to update it a bit, because it has a universal theme,” Playcrafters director Gaye Shannon Burnett said Monday. “The things they’re struggling with are still things that African-Americans are struggling with today.”

“Some things have gotten better, but some things are exactly the same,” Burnett said, noting the licensing rights company didn’t allow dialogue to be changed.

“I know it’s important to young African-Americans, but sometimes you can’t convince them of the relevance unless it’s in the vernacular and dialogue that they understand or relate to,” she said.

A 1961 film version of A Raisin in the Sun was released — featuring its original Broadway cast of Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Diana Sands, Ivan Dixon, Louis Gossett, Jr. and John Fiedler. Playcrafters staged the drama last in 2009.

Burnett — co-founder and administrator of the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts — has been active in the community with drama and art programs for young people for over 25 years, from after-school art programs to summer drama and art.

She had studio space at Bucktown Center for the Arts in Davenport for 10 years and is now in the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport.

“As a director and a person of the Black Diaspora, I know that it’s not always easy for non-people of color to see things from the Black perspective,” Burnett said. “Too often, real-life subtleties of systemic racism are overlooked. Therefore I use my artistic voice and vision to reshape the narrative and tell the stories of the Black experience.”

For audiences who are not Black, the director said of “Raisin in the Sun”: “I would hope it open their eyes to the struggles of African-Americans, but it’s important that they realize, it’s an ongoing struggle. It’s not locked here in the 1950s.”

Burnett has previously directed “Marie and Rosetta,” the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, “Black Nativity” by Langston Hughes, and “The Freedom We Wanted,” an original play she wrote that performed at the Adler Theatre.

While artistic director of the Sankofa Performing Arts Ensemble at Rock Island High School, Burnett directed “Raisin” (the musical version of “A Raisin in The Sun”) and “Don’t Bother Me Cause I Can’t Cope.”

A voice silenced too soon

The play ends hopefully, since the family does decide to move into the new house, regardless of racism or repercussions that come their way, Burnett said. “It’s still a better move for their family, and gives them a better chance of achieving their dream.”

She really enjoyed leading the musical version of “Raisin.”

“Music and dance make everything more fun,” Burnett said. “It made it worthwhile to memorize the lines.”

“I love musicals — I prefer to do musicals over anything else,” she said. “I’m really sorry Lorraine Hansberry didn’t live longer to make more work. I’d be really interested in seeing what she would have created.”

Lorraine Hansberry was just 29 when her first play premiered on Broadway, and she died less than six years later from pancreatic cancer.

“A Raisin in the Sun” opened on March 11, 1959, and was a great success, having a run of 530 performances. It was the first play produced on Broadway by an African American woman; Hansberry was the first Black playwright and at 29, the youngest American to win a New York Critics’ Circle award.

In 1964, the same year Hansberry’s second play “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” opened, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She died at 34 on Jan. 12, 1965.

“Lorraine Hansberry was a genius, first of all,” said Teresa Moore, who plays Lena. “The way she layered the story, to tell each individual story as well as the family — encompassing also the story of the Black person in America. I think it was genius the way that she did it. Mama is still mourning her husband; I think everyone is still mourning the father to some degree.”

Walter wants to be like his father, but sees another place for him, she said. “It goes from the old slave mentality to the new mindset,” Moore said. Walter wants these opportunities and she wants him to try something new.

“Him trying and being willing to step outside his comfort zone, that’s been built by a generation before him,” Moore said. She doesn’t want Walter to open a liquor store, and wants to buy the house in a white neighborhood.

“She wants her family to have better,” Moore said. It’s frustrating to consider the obstacles Black people still face, as they did 70 years ago, she noted.

QC still reflects segregation

“In the Quad Cities, you’ll find a lot of African-Americans are concentrated in certain parts of town,” Burnett said. “Those areas of town don’t get the same attention.”

“This all still exists,” she said of de-facto segregation. “Some of these things are more subtle. Total equality just doesn’t exist.”

There are more job opportunities today for African-Americans, but voter rights are being taken away, Burnett said. “Looking at a play like this and seeing he issues that existed in the ’50s and issues that still exist on a different level — when you lose the right to vote, you lose your voice.”

“The things that need to be done are always the same,” she said of fighting for equality and human rights.

People like to say things have gotten better, especially since the first Black president, but racism persists, Burnett said.

Amari Harris, 27, of Moline is on the Playcrafters crew.

“I don’t find it surprising there are still issues, like 60 years later and here we are,” crew member Amari Harris, a 2017 graduate of Western Illinois University, said of “Raisin in the Sun.”

“Life is literally a cyclical process, fighting the same things over and over,” she said. “How do you continue to hold on to hope? I want to be on fire for things like this, but realistically, it’s hard.”

“You don’t want to quit, but you get weary,” Harris said of fighting for equality. “I don’t know when concrete change will happen.”

She admires that the Playcrafters show features a wide variety of ages. “You have different experience, perspectives and life paths just merging all on one stage,” Harris said. “Hopefully, the younger generation — me too — can take something away from it.”

From ‘Odd Couple’ to Mama

The Quad Cities continues to wrestle with presenting more diversity on and off stage, in the shows chosen, and the range of color, gender, and sexual orientation of people presenting them.

Teresa Moore stars as Lena Younger in “A Raisin in the Sun.”

Moore was very proud of the diversity of the Playcrafters’ “Odd Couple,” where in February 2022 she directed an African-American Felix, a female poker player, and the Pigeon sisters one Black and one white, among the cast.

“It was very intentional. When you tell a story, it doesn’t have to be about color,” she said. “They acted well. It’s all about acting, all about telling a story.”

“That’s how I fell in love with theater when I was young. I didn’t see color,” Moore said, noting she was active in theater in Muncie, Ind., and has been in the QC for 12 years.

She runs her own production company, I AM Productions, which does plays, films, and promotes talent in the area. Moore loves both performing and directing.

“I don’t like seeing myself on film, but it’s telling that story and bringing the words on the page to life,” she said. She identifies with Lena in “Raisin in the Sun” as a mother and grandmother.

“I’ve had those battles here in the Quad Cities in theater,” she said. A lot of Black people don’t audition for shows, for fear of being stereotyped or typecast.

“If we can ever get to a point where we cast based on ability, opposed to the color of a person’s skin, I think theater will explode,” Moore said. “There’s all these stories to be told. If it’s a general story, like ‘The Odd Couple,’ it doesn’t matter. Friends are friends. You could have a blue friend if you want to.”

“Everybody is trying to live together and the one piece we have is the color line, and it’s so deep and it’s so wide,” she said. “For some reason, you can’t cross it. I just want theater.”

Theaters need to be proactive and communicate they’re open to color-blind casting, Moore said. Playcrafters specifically sought Black and female directors this season.

Burnett and Moore hope to do more Black-themed productions at TMBC at Lincoln Center in Davenport.

“It’s not an ‘either-or’ thing, it’s ‘and’,” Burnett said. “That is something in the making, that Teresa and I are working on. We want to do things that are contemporary and don’t come to our area, some original plays people are writing. Let other artists have a voice.”

Playcrafters Barn Theatre is at 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

The “Raisin” cast also features Ashely Harris, Bralan Reynolds, Luann Sick, Chris Zayner, Raja Mims, Anthony Mitchell, Nichole Collins Payney, and DeMario Rankin., Rock Island.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (July 15-16, 22-23) and 3 p.m. on Sundays (July 17, 24). Tickets ($15, $13 for military and seniors) are available at 309-762-0330 or visiting the Playcrafters website.