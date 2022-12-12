Playcrafters will hold auditions for the drama, “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon, directed by Adam Lewis, on Saturday, Dec. 17th from 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

Performance dates are February 10-12 and 17-19, 2023.

In the story, Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick, according to a synopsis. Their new apartment is her most recent find – too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job.

After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running “barefoot in the park” would be a start…

The 1967 film (based on Simon’s 1963 play) starred Robert Redford and Jane Fonda as the newlywed couple.

Playcrafters is seeking all ethnicities and genders for the new production, and no prior experience is necessary. For more audition details, visit the theater website HERE or call 309-762-0330.