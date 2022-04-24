Playcrafters will hold auditions for the classic drama, “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansbury, directed by Gaye Shannon Burnett, on Saturday, April 30th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 1st from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

Performance dates are July 15-17 and 22-24.

In the 1959 play, the close-knit Younger family is torn by divergent dreams and conflicts. When her deceased husband’s life insurance money comes through, Mama Lena dreams of moving to a new home and a better neighborhood in Chicago, while her son, Walter Lee, a chauffeur, yearns to buy a liquor store and be his own man.

His sister Beneatha wants to go to medical school. The stakes climb as questions about identity, class, value, race, and love become forefront issues, and outsiders make it impossible to forget the world that the Younger family cannot seem to escape, according to a synopsis.

A 1961 film version of A Raisin in the Sun was released — featuring its original Broadway cast of Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Diana Sands, Ivan Dixon, Louis Gossett, Jr. and John Fiedler. Playcrafters staged the drama last in 2009.

All levels of experience are encouraged to try out. Actors should come prepared to cold-read from the script. For more details, visit the Playcrafters website or call 309-762-0330.