Playcrafters in Moline is hosting the G.I.T. Improv troupe for a one-night-only special benefit performance on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m., to raise money to replace the theater’s roof.

G.I.T. Improv (formerly “Guys In Ties”) is an elite national comedy improv touring company that can tailor its show for special events. With minimal set-up requirements and flexible show options, G.I.T. can offer entertainment for a variety of venues.

Their client list includes many Fortune 500 companies, countless educational institutions including grade schools through colleges, comedy festivals, theatres, and faith-based organizations, according to a Playcrafters release Monday.

G.I.T. Improv’s veteran performers include Jeff Adamson, left.

For this Playcrafters’ fundraiser (4950 35th Ave., Moline). G.I.T. will present a family-friendly comedy show, running approximately 80 minutes. The lineup of performers includes Jeff Adamson, George Schultz, and Don Abbott.

Tickets are available HERE or reservations can be made by calling 309-762-0330; tickets will also be sold at the door while seats are available. Admission is only $10; all proceeds will go towards Playcrafters’ “Raise the Roof” campaign.

“Our roof began failing seriously in 2020 during the COVID shutdown,” theater president Yvonne Siddique said in the release. “It needs to be replaced, and a gambrel roof of this size is a very expensive project.”

How the show went on

Over the long shutdown, Playcrafters’ financial resources were drained, just to keep utilities on and insurance on the building paid up. Upon reopening the theater in mid-2021, the group struggled to pull together funds to pay royalties and production costs for plays.

Playcrafters Barn Theatre operates out of a former dairy barn at 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

“Without assistance, I don’t see how we could have reopened,” said fundraising chairperson Jennifer Kingry. “A grant from Quad City Arts early last year underwrote three plays, and another grant from Quad Cities Community Foundation, later on, was a huge help in paying operating costs.”

A third grant from the Moline Foundation was specifically tied to the roof replacement project, and Playcrafters have received donations from patrons, but the total cost for the project still looms large.

Kingry explained, “It’s no easy feat, after such a long shutdown, to try to coax audiences back to the theater and try to rebuild your base of support – while simultaneously holding out your hand for a donation. And yet, the roof won’t wait any longer.”

“This is where G.I.T Improv comes in,” said Siddique. “They have generously offered to do this fundraiser show to help raise money for the new roof. Audiences get to enjoy an incredibly funny show by talented performers while helping our cause at the same time. We would love to see the audience full of Playcrafters fans, both patrons and members of the organization.”

“Jeff Adamson goes a back long way with Playcrafters, as does the whole family,” Kingry added. “I’m pretty sure Jeff was president here when I got involved in the late 1990s, as well as being an actor and director. His wife April was a deeply-devoted volunteer, working as a stage manager and on fundraising and benefits committees. Sons Jim and Patrick both performed in shows, with Patrick also directing. And I’m sure I’m leaving out a ton of things the Adamsons did here!”

Jeff Adamson himself offered, “Of the last 32 years of performing on stages across the country, the Playcrafters Barn stage has always been home to me. The atmosphere feels perfect, the audiences are always great, and what actor doesn’t love a 3/4 thrust stage? It’s a slice of heaven being under the lights with the Barn audience anxiously waiting for my next line.”

For more information on Playcrafters, visit its website.