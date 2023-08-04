Playcrafters (4950 35th Ave., Moline) is looking for four actors of color to cast in its fall play, “Skeleton Crew” by Dominique Morisseau, to be directed by Marquita Reynolds.

Auditions will be Saturday, Aug. 5th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6th from 4 to 6 p.m. Performance dates will be Oct. 6-8, and Oct. 13-15, with possible benefits held Oct. 10-12, 2023.

Rehearsals will depend on the actors’ availability and will begin around 5:30 p.m.

In the 2016 play (rated R), at the start of the Great Recession (2008), one of the last auto stamping plants in Detroit is on shaky ground. Each of the workers have to make choices on how to move forward if their plant goes under, according to a Playcrafters synopsis.

Shanita has to decide how she’ll support herself and her unborn child, Faye has to decide how and where she’ll live, and Dez has to figure out how to make his ambitious dreams a reality. Power dynamics shift as their manager Reggie is torn between doing right by his work family, and by the red tape in his office. Powerful and tense, “Skeleton Crew” is the third of Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit cycle trilogy.

Notes from the director about casting (which requires two people of color females and two male actors of color):

The characters Shanita and Dez are mid-20s to early 30s.

Shanita is pregnant throughout the show so you must be okay with wearing a prosthetic of some sort.

Reggie and Faye are both seasoned employees, Reggie being late 40s to early 50s and Faye being in late 50s to mid-60s.

Other notes from the director:

Be prepared to cold-read from the script; no prior experience is necessary.

Anyone who needs to audition by way of Zoom should contact Playcrafters at office@playcrafters.com as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made.

We will also be seeking stage help, set builders, lighting design/operator, sound design/operator, prop help, costumes, etc.

For more information (including character list), visit the Playcrafters website HERE.