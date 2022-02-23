

Playcrafters will hold auditions for the drama, “A Murder Is Announced” by Leslie Darbon, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel, directed by Madelyn Dorta, on Saturday, March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

Performance dates are May 6-8 and 13-15. In the play, the residents of a large, picturesque English village are astonished to read an ad in the local newspaper, stating that a murder will take place this coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the Victorian home of Letitia Blacklock.

Some assume it is a hoax, others imagine an invitation to a fun party game, according to a Playcrafters release. A group gathers at the house at the appointed time when the lights go out, a gun is fired, and suddenly — a victim is dead!

A detective inspector follows the twists and turns, assisted by the intrepid Miss Marple, who must unravel the complex relationships and events to discover the killer’s identity.

People with all levels of experience are encouraged to try out, as well as people from all races and ethnicities. Playcrafters will be holding auditions for all 12 characters. For more details, visit playcrafters.com and click on the “Get Involved” link.