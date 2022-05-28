Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, the leading professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, will bring back their on-campus workshops and performance opportunities for area youth of all ages, including the High School Internship Program which provides paid internships for four area high school students.

The Playhouse will provide paid apprenticeships for area teens interested in pursuing careers in the theatre. Four teens will be chosen to work alongside TLP’s artistic and administrative teams performing a variety of tasks in all aspects of running a theatre. Interested teens should send a letter or email of application stating their intention and outlining any specific skills they have.

A series of performance workshops for youth ages 7 – 12 begins with the Children’s Theatre Performance Workshop, featuring Kid Detectives, with a focus on acting and PopStar Party, with a focus on singing and dancing. This workshop runs June 20-25 with a public performance on Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Frozen, Jr.” will be produced as a part of a two-week workshop for youth ages 7 – 12. The workshop runs July 11-22 from 1-4 p.m. for two weeks. A public performance of “Frozen, Jr.” will be on Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Script Writer’s Workshop runs June 13-17 and is open to kids ages 7 to 18. Young writers will work with TLP’s education staff to develop a script that will be used in performance of the Kid Detectives workshop. TLP will also host a Children’s Theatre Workshop for youth ages 4 through 12. This workshop is on July 2 and is a three-hour introduction to theatre skills. It includes attendance at the July 2 matinee performance of TLP’s “Annie”.

The High School Showcase is open to all high school students. This is a five-day immersive experience, which will feature training in acting, dance and music, improvisation, playwriting and auditioning for schools and professional shows. Students will leave the workshop with a monologue, vocal cut, a dance piece and other audition material that can be used for auditions and college applications. Audition material will be recorded and students will receive a video link to their performance for their professional reel. The workshop includes daily lunch and a ticket to TLP’s production of “We Will Rock You.”

Students interested in the TLP Internship Program should submit a letter of application stating their interest and any unique skills. All TLP applications may be submitted by mail to Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL 61053-9269 or via email to admin@timberlakeplayhouse.org. Applications for the apprenticeship program are being accepted until all positions are filled.

TLP is also offering high school students an opportunity to perform at the playhouse. All area high school students to audition for their summer musicals, including “Annie” (June 30 – July 10), “Legally Blonde” (July 14 – 24), and “We Will Rock You” (August 11 – 21). Actors may try out for one or more of the shows. Student technicians are also encouraged to apply.

“We are very excited to open up the opportunity for our local high school students to come and work with our professional Resident Company this season,” says Paul Stancato, TLP Artistic Director. Each show has a two-week rehearsal period and includes 12 performances. If cast, performers and crew must be available to commit to the whole rehearsal and performance period. “Our hope is to create a more inclusive environment,” said Stancato, “where our local teens can work with and learn from professional actors working in the industry today.”

Anyone interested in performing at TLP or working on a technical aspect of a production can click here to find out the dates and information about each production. Students wishing to audition should prepare a 32-measure karaoke version of a song they love to sing. There will also be a dance combination taught. Technicians should submit a resume and a letter of application, stating which shows they would like to work. Contact the Box Office at (815) 244-2035 to schedule an audition.

Information for all Timber Lake Playhouse workshops, shows, events and workshop registration are available online here or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.