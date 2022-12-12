Celebrate the sounds of the season with The Saul Lubaroff Quartet!

POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series features a jazz mix for the holiday season December 18 with the veteran area musicians of The Saul Lubaroff Quartet. Enjoy originals flavored with hard bop and classic jazz traditions, along with arrangements of pop with the Quartet’s signature soul.

According to a release:

Saxophonist Lubaroff has been a mainstay on the Eastern Iowa music scene for over 35 years. Jazz is his first love, but he is equally comfortable playing pop, funk and blues. Saul is joined by Andy Parrott – guitar, Scott Barnum – bass, Paul Cunliffe – drums. These players have a combined level of experience that is hard to duplicate. Each of these musicians have played in many of the area’s finest bands, including Orquesta Alto Maiz, Three Dogs and a Bone, Public Property, Shade of Blue and the Fez. Prepare your ears while reverently celebrating the holiday season. Polyrhythms

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Matinee & Workshop Series with The Saul Lubaroff Quartet is Sunday, December 18 in Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate, located at 1821 Sunset Dr., Bettendorf. Polyrhythms demystifies jazz with a workshop at 2:00 p.m., followed by a matinee concert at 5:00 p.m.

