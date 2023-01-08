Kick off Polyrhythm‘s 2023 Third Sunday Jazz Series with Mike Conrad and the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra.

POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series returns Sunday, January 15 at Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate as University of Northern Iowa Professor and award-winning jazz composer Mike Conrad takes the stage with Iowa’s premiere large jazz ensemble. Performing music by Bob Washut, Chris Merz, John Rapson, Gates Thomas and other Iowa writers, the 17-piece all-star band has performed all over Iowa and here at home in the QCA.

(iowajazzcomposersorchestra.com)

The Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra is:

Saxophones: Robert Espe, Jen Tiede, Chris Merz, Nolan Schroeder, Simon Harding

Trumpets: Cory Schmitt, Dave Rezek, Jon Ailabouni, Steve Wheeler

Trombones: Anthony Williams, Rich Medd, Joel Nagel, Zack Morton

Rhythm Section: Steve Grismore, Michael Conrad, Drew Morton, Dave Tiede

(Courtesy of Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra)

POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series featuring Mike Conrad and the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra is Sunday, January 15 in Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate, located at 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. An all-ages workshop begins at 2:00 p.m., followed by a matinee performance at 5:00 p.m. For tickets or more information, click here or call Polyrhythms at (309) 373-0790.