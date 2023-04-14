The Polyrhythms jazz series will be at Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island, this Sunday, with the band headed by drummer Manuel Lopez III, who has served as an invaluable consultant for the Polyrhythms organization, as well as others, for many years.

“One of the reasons Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series has been able to continue providing such high-level entertainment at an affordable cost is because of the local group of ‘A Listers’ like Manuel Lopez III & Friends and others,” Polyrhythms director Nate Lawrence said in a Sound Conservatory event release. “Many headliners from across the country are comfortable playing for us because of the wealth of fundamentally sound musicians in the area.”

The interior of Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island) set up before a concert.

This eclectic gathering of Manuel Lopez III & Friends, which derive ideas, style, and taste from a broad and diverse range of sources, includes Manuel III – drums, Steve Grismore – Guitar, John Miller – guitar, and Ron Wilson on bass.

For Lopez, Grismore and Wilson, an intriguing gig several years ago at the Sanctuary in Iowa City featured two guitars.

“So rich was this encounter, the thought of replicating this experience for further exploration has never left me,” Lopez said in the release. “Doing this again recently re-entered my mind after reuniting with John Miller, a fine guitarist from Peoria. Bringing new configurations to the table has always been at the forefront of jazz, and having that interplay between lifelong friends makes the possibilities even more rewarding.

“I look forward to singing a few songs with this exquisite quartet as we reach deep into a realm of standards, showcasing beautiful melodies and delicate voicings,” Lopez said. “Diving into the catalogs of Wayne Shorter, Wes Montgomery, Pat Metheny, Henry Mancini, and Stevie Wonder, we will show no fear. This evening will no doubt showcase the essence of camaraderie that this genre can bring to an audience.”

Steve Grismore has been playing the guitar for over 50 years and is one of the most in-demand players in eastern Iowa and beyond. John Miller is a longtime Central Illinois guitarist. In the early years, he played many shows with orchestras, backing up such stars as Bob Hope, Tom Jones and Cab Calloway at various Illinois venues.

Ron Wilson, a key part of Polyrhythms “first call” rhythm section that afforded notoriety and sustainability, has maintained an enviable demand, the release said.

The Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series on April 16 features an all-ages workshop at 2 p.m., followed by the performance from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$15, available HERE.