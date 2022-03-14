The Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series will explore the roots of rhythm with the Lynne Hart Trio at the Redstone Room in the RME on the corner of 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series will be at the Redstone Room on March 20, with a performance from 5-7 p.m. General admission is $15. Seats are limited. You may pay at the door, but it is suggested that you call and reserve a spot at 309 373-0790 or email nate@polyrhythms.org.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The trio features Lynne Hart on saxophone and clarinet, Pat Smith on guitar and Richard Wagor on bass. They provide a chamber music sensibility while evoking a sense of intimacy with the audience, a news release says.

The trio has been performing together for eight year. During that time they have collaborated on numerous musical projects and performances, developed educational outreach, and recorded three albums.

Performances include jazz standards and modern updates of early jazz classics. Lynne’s “Imaginings” album (2017) is an exploration of Eastern European classical and folk music—some with a jazz interpretation. This album includes some music of Ukrainian origin. In light of the current world crisis, the trio is developing additional musical tributes to the people of Ukraine, the release says.

This concert will embrace some jazz interpretations of Ukrainian music. Additionally, all proceeds from sales of “Imaginings” will be donated to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Hart teaches saxophone at Luther College, and at her home studio in Cedar Rapids. In the Quad Cities she plays saxophone in the Manny Lopez Big Band and in the pit orchestra for many touring Broadway productions including Book of Mormon, Chicago, and Peter Pan.

Smith teaches guitar at Grinnell College and performs with several eastern Iowa jazz and rock ensembles.

Wagor performs with numerous groups, as well as in the bass section of several symphonies, including the Quad Cities. He owns a bass sales and service company and teaches privately.

Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible with major support of the RDA, the SCRA, Visionary Arts Photography & Media Center, as well as Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, Cribbs Landscaping, the Singh Family Foundation, Davis Entertainment Network, Radio station KALA, and DJ Mixxin Mel.