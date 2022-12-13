A mix of original plays and classics will be comprise the 2023 season of the Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport. The intimate cabaret-style theater (owned and operated by Tristan Tapscott and Savannah Bay Strandin) opened in July 2021.

The second full year of the Mockingbird will feature 11 shows, five of which were adapted, written or co-written by Tapscott (who also adapted the current offering, Chares Dickens’s iconic “A Christmas Carol.”)

Posters for the planned 2023 productions at Mockingbird on Main in downtown Davenport.

Next year’s season will consist of:

Feb. 17. 18. 24, 25: “Driving Miss Daisy” by Alfred Uhry — The Pulitzer Prize winner is set in Atlanta and spans 25 years, from 1948 to 1973. When Daisy Wertham, a stubborn, elderly Southern widow, crashes her new car into the neighbor’s garage, her son, Boolie, forces her to take on a chauffeur. He employs Hoke Coleburn, much to her chagrin. At first, Daisy refuses to rely on a black man to get her from one place to the next and Hoke spends two weeks sitting in the kitchen doing nothing. Gradually, however, Daisy’s prejudices are broken down and, against all odds, he becomes her best friend. Daisy teaches Hoke to read and write, while Hoke encourages Daisy to let go of her insecurities. Alfred Uhry’s delicate drama explores the experience of aging while the world around you moves forwards at great pace.

March 6, 12, 19, 26: "Down by the Riverside," a gospel musical by Tristan Tapscott — Riverside Baptist church has lost their home in a tornado and it's up to pastor Gracey to lead the fundraiser! But everything is not so simple: The pastor has stage fright, one of the acts hasn't shown up and the small-town sheriff thinks everything is too darn loud! With a little help from the Leigh family singers and special a surprise from the sheriff himself, everything may turn out all right. With over a dozen classic gospel and bluegrass tunes and whole lot of heart, this new musical will have you grinning from ear to ear.

March 24, 25, 31 and April 1: "Anywhere But Here" by Bradley Robert Jensen — Billy is perpetually out of place and has just moved back home due to COVID. What unfolds is a study of how a forced reunion during a pandemic affects the very fabric of what it means to be a seemingly "perfect Midwest family."

April 15, 16, 22, 23: "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" by Jules Verne, wildly adapted by Tristan Tapscott — This epic sea adventure takes a comical turn when two actors portray every character, creature and mechanical wonder in this adaptation of the classic.

July 7, 8, 14, 15: "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams — Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura, who has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness. The father has left home; Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a "gentleman caller" for Laura, the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.

July 21, 22, 28, 29 (8 p.m.): "Jo / Amy" by Tristan Tapscott and Savannah Strandin — Based on "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott, this new play further examines the relationship between Jo and Amy March and their fractured yet loving admiration for one another.

July 21, 22, 28, 29 (11 p.m.): "Late Nite with Chickenzilla" by Sean Leary & Others — In 2005, Sean Leary helmed a critically acclaimed and bashed sketch comedy show that introduced the delectable Chickenzilla to the world. That illustrious character returns in a new late night sketch comedy show that "you shouldn't bring Grandma to unless Grandma is a dirty birdy!"

Aug. 13, 20, 27: "Big Rock Candy Mountain," a bluegrass musical by Tristan Tapscott & Danny White — A merry band of misfits sneak into a theater hoping to stay out of trouble, but instead find themselves front and center in this story about the power of music and seconds chances. Add a down-on-her-luck theater owner and her wacky assistant, a clueless town mayor, his scheming wife and bumbling sheriff and you've got yourself an evening of music and fun that will have you smiling. "Big Rock" has become a local favorite after productions at The District Theatre, Circa '21 and The Speakeasy since its debut in 2014.

Aug. 25, 26 and Sept. 1, 2: "The Most Lamentable Comedy of Quince & Company" by Alexander Richardson — Inspired by William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Richardson focuses on Quince and company and their "lamentable comedy" to provide a truly unique theater-going experience.

Sept. 22, 23, 29, 30: "The Seagull" by Anton Chekhov — Set in 2022 within the confines of a small theater in the "middle of nowhere," this modern adaptation of The Seagull depicts the artistic and romantic struggles of an isolated young writer, Konstantin; his famous actress mother, Arkádina; her lover, the celebrated fiction writer, Trigorin; and Nina–the "girl next door"– an aspiring actress whom Konstantin loves.

Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16: "Pine Tree Falls," a holiday musical by Tristan Tapscott — When a family gets stranded in a quaint cabin and their screens go dark, they are forced to rediscover their love and appreciation for one another and find the true meaning of the holidays.

For more information on Mockingbid, visit the theater website.