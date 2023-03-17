The return of Prenzie Players after 40 months without a show will have to wait six more days.

Due to illness (including a case of COVID), the planned new production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” is cancelled at Village Theatre in the Village of East Davenport.

The show (starring J.C. Luxton and Lily Blouin as Benedick and Beatrice), was to open tonight (March 17), with performances Saturday and Sunday. It is scheduled to go on next Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m., plus the same time on March 24 and 25. It’s unclear if additional performances will be scheduled.

For reservations and more information, visit the Prenzie website. The show's ticket policy is "Pay What It's Worth," leaving it to patrons to decide how much they want to pay for the show.