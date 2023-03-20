After it delayed its return to a Quad Cities stage for three-plus years due to COVID, the much anticipated first Prenzie Players production has been cancelled altogether due to COVID.

The Shakespeare-focused troupe was forced to cancel last weekend’s return with the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” due to a positive COVID test among the cast. Monday, the group announced that because of more than a half dozen positive COVID tests from the cast, it’s decided to shelve the remainder of the March 23 – 25 performances as well, at the Village Theatre, Davenport.

The best laid plans…..

“Although there is every chance that the entire cast will be at full performance strength by this weekend, the safety of our patrons always come first, and we don’t want to risk anyone’s health in the service of presenting a show – even one, such as ‘Much Ado,’ that we’re so very proud of,” according to a Monday release from Prenzie.

Their last live production was “Merry Wives of Windsor” in November 2019. “Much Ado,” Jarrod DeRooi’s debut as director, was to star Lily Blouin and J.C. Luxton as the quarreling couple Beatrice and Benedick.

Lily Blouin and J.C. Luxton were due to star in the first Prenzie Plyers production since November 2019.

“At present, we are hoping to be able to re-stage the production at some time in the coming months, both as thanks to our wonderful supporters who have waited since 2019 for a new Prenzie offering, and to our gifted and tireless cast and crew, most of whom have been working on the show since December,” the Monday Prenzie release said.

“We will make another announcement as soon as plans regarding ‘Much Ado”s future are finalized. But in the meantime, thanks to everyone for all the well wishes, encouragement, and support, and we look forward to entertaining you again in the very near future!” Prenzie said.