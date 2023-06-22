Though summer will just be 10 days old at the time, the long-dormant Prenzie Players will hold a “Midsummer Night’s Bash” on Saturday, July 1, at 7 p.m., at the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Village of East Davenport.

The event will serve as a preview and benefit for the troupe’s delayed production of William Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” on Aug. 3-6 at The Village Theatre.

Lily Blouin and J.C. Luxton in rehearsal earlier this year for Prenzie Players’ “Much Ado About Nothing,” which has been rescheduled for Ag. 3-6, 2023 at Village Theatre.

They will be performing a few scenes from the upcoming show, and the evening will also include an arts and crafts auction; hors d’oeuvres; 50/50 raffle, and a cash bar.

The Shakespeare-focused troupe was forced to cancel its first production in four years this past March. The first planned weekend’s return of “Much Ado About Nothing” was cancelled due to a positive COVID test among the cast. Then, comedy turned to tragedy as more than a half dozen positive COVID tests from the cast led to shelving the entire run.

Prenzie’s last live production was “Merry Wives of Windsor” in November 2019. “Much Ado,” Jarrod DeRooi’s debut as director, was to star Lily Blouin and J.C. Luxton as the quarreling couple Beatrice and Benedick, and they will return in August.

Jen Brown, left, Lily Blouin and Mattie Gelaude in the Prenzie cast for “Much Ado About Nothing.”

“Out of the original 15-person cast, we were unanimous in our desire to remount the show this summer and all 15 actors will be playing the parts they were originally cast in,” DeRooi said Thursday. “Believe me, getting the schedules of 15 busy actors to align in the summertime was a gift from the universe.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “The start of our first real rehearsal to the end of our 5th and final show will be a span of 8 days. We plan to hit the ground running, and pick things up right where we left off.

“My cast are an awesome group of people,” DeRooi said. “This has been a marathon for them. I am beyond appreciative of their dedication and desire to see this through.”

The “Much Ado” run will include two performances on Saturday, Aug. 5th, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information on Prenzie Players, visit their website HERE.