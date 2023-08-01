Good things come to those who wait, the saying goes. So there should be much good afoot starting Thursday, Aug. 3, when Prenzie Players will present their long-awaited Shakespeare comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing.”

The new Prenzie play stars JC Luxton as Benedick and Lily Blouin as Beatrice.

The show dates – at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St, Davenport – are:

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m., followed by post-show audience conversation

Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.

The Shakespeare-focused troupe was forced to cancel its first production in nearly four years this past March. The first planned weekend’s return of “Much Ado About Nothing” was cancelled due to a positive COVID test among the cast. Then, comedy turned to tragedy as more than a half dozen positive COVID tests from the cast led to shelving the entire run.

“Much Ado” features Noah Stivers, left, as Claudio Denise Yoder as Dona Petra, and JC Luxton as Benedick.

Prenzie’s last live production was “Merry Wives of Windsor” in November 2019. “Much Ado About Nothing” – starring JC Luxton and Lily Blouin as the quarreling main couple Benedick and Beatrice – is directed by Jarrod DeRooi.

Beatrice and Benedick have a history — and total disdain for each other. Claudio and Hero experience love — then impropriety threatens to spoil it all. Everything that could possibly go wrong with these love stories does. Prenzie calls “Much Ado” one of Shakespeare’s wittiest plays about love, secret disguises, and a bumbling city watch.

At the Village Theatre, the ticket price is “Pay What It’s Worth.” When you arrive at the theatre, you won’t be asked for money. Once the show is over, patrons are asked to reflect on the experience, then stop out front on your way out and pay what you think it’s worth.

The play also features (clockwise from lower left) Ben Graham as Dogberry; John Smick as Seacoal; Mischa Hooker as Oatcake, and Milo Houdyshell as Verges.

“No one should be unable to attend this show because of ticket prices; on the other hand, if you appreciate our work and have the means, we encourage you to be generous,” says a Prenzie press release on the show.

You can reserve seats online HERE. For more information, visit the Prenzie Players website HERE.