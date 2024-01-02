Prenzie Players will hold auditions for William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet,” directed by Catherine Bodenbender, on Jan. 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Jan. 14th 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport.

“We will be casting all roles. We like our casts to represent reality, and the reality is that people come in all different kinds of packaging,” says a Prenzie Players release. “We are committed to inclusive and color-conscious casting and strongly encourage all races, ethnicities, gender identities, ages, sizes, as well as performers with disabilities to audition.”

Prenzie’s last production was “Much Ado About Nothing” in August 2023 at Village Theatre.

Those auditioning don’t need to prepare a monologue ahead of time, nor do you need to bother with a headshot. They will read from the script.

As part of the Prenzie 20th season, the “Hamlet” performance dates will be May 24, 25, 30 & June 1 at 7 p.m. and May 26 at 3 p.m. at Village Theatre.

If you are unable to attend auditions and are still interested in trying out, email prenzieplayers@gmail.com.

For the first time since 2014, Prenzie is hosting their annual “Twelfth Night” fundraising gala event on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m., at The Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport.

A silent auction will be held throughout the evening, as well as scenes, enacted poetry, and live music.

Tickets are $20 per person or $35 for two. This includes entertainment and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and complimentary wine and Jameson Irish Whiskey for the first hour of the event. Cash bar available throughout the evening.

For reservations, email prenzieplayers@gmail.com or phone 563-362-2899, and tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit the Prenzie website HERE.