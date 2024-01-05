Though the holiday season has ended, many area downtown windows remain festooned with festive paintings and other artistic creations.

Many of those local artists were recognized for their colorful work by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, through a public vote on their favorite designs as part of a “Deck the Downtowns” promotion.

The top vote-getter in downtown Davenport was this display at Raygun, 210 E. 2nd St., by Julie Ross.

The chamber received nearly 1,200 votes placed. Here are the top vote getters in each city, with each artist:

Downtown Davenport

Raygun (Julie Ross) Boozies Bar & Grill (Chris Murphey) M Lounge (Katie Kilbride)

The Bettendorf winner was Adventurous Brewing, 1040 State St., painted by Leo Kelly.

Downtown Bettendorf

Adventurous Brewing (Leo Kelly) QC Pools & Spas (Nayely Cortez) Uptown Vapors (Clare Phares/Atticus Norman)

The winner in Rock Island was Gas & Electric Credit Union, 2300 4th Ave., by Eden Myers.

Downtown Rock Island

Gas & Electric Credit Union (Eden Myers) Ballet Quad Cities (Nayely Cortez) Bent River Brewing Co. (Leo Kelly)

The artists that received the most votes in each city received a prize package, including gift cards and other goodies from downtown businesses.

Nayely Cortez did the windows at Ballet Quad Cities, 613 17th St., Rock Island.

Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Rock Island Downtown Alliance (all affiliates of the Quad Cities Chamber) organized a new Holiday Display Challenge that paid QC artists to paint commercial window scenes.

The Holiday Display Challenge had 93 businesses participating. A total of 25 artists were matched to 64 of them (several artists painted windows at multiple locations). The rest of the businesses hired their own artists or decorated the windows themselves. The Challenge was one of several holiday promotions for Deck the Downtowns, presented by TBK Bank.

The chamber also had an honorable mention category that Ash Vandy (of Purple Press Studio) won and she is also receiving a prize.

One of Ash Vandy’s painted windows, at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

“A heartfelt thank you extends to all the talented artists who generously shared their creativity with us throughout this season,” the Downtown Davenport Partnership posted on Facebook. “Special appreciation goes to our Deck the Downtowns presenting sponsor, TBK Bank, whose support has been invaluable. We loved the opportunity to showcase our downtown spaces and getting into the festive holiday spirit with all of you.

“When we decided to include an Honorable Mention in our prize listing, it took 0.2 seconds for staff to agree that Ash was the standout star,” DDP posted of Vandy. “She completed projects in downtown Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island and each business raved about working with Ash! The designs were personal and stunning AND every time we approached this artist with a new opportunity or a challenge, it was knocked out of the park!

Katie Kilbride decorated windows at the M Lounge, 217 Brady St., Davenport.

“Ash embodied the spirit of the program, constantly spreading the good word about small businesses and our vibrant arts culture. So grateful for Ash’s contributions to making our holiday season so festive and bright,” the post said.