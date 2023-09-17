The City of West Burlington is participating in the 2023 Community Visioning Program, a news release says. The goal of this project is to develop a landscape plan that will graphically illustrate the vision of West Burlington. The public is invited to see the final design concepts.

The city will work with The Homestead 1839 to sponsor the event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at The Homestead 1839, 701 W. Agency Road, West Burlington. Attendees can discuss the proposed projects with local committee members, the design team, and Trees Forever staff.

The Homestead 1839 will give tours of the property, sharing some history behind the homestead and how they are working to transform the farmland, create educational opportunities, and give back to the community.