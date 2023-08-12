The public is invited to “Watch Jewish History Come Alive” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at a cemetery walk at the Rock Island Hebrew Cemetery, 2715 30th St., Rock Island, sponsored by Congregation Beth Israel of the Tri City Jewish Center.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Tours will be every 15 minutes starting at 1 p.m., with the last tour departing at 3 p.m.

Community members will portray Louis and Sadie Andich, Frank Weindruch, Louis Rich, Archie Weindruch, Ruth Evelyn Katz, Kopl Vesole and Sam Weisman. Jewish burial customs will be explained.

Rain date is Aug. 27. For more information, call 309-788-3426 or email office@tricityjewishcenter.org