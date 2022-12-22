The Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport and Muscatine Art Center are closed for the day, Thursday (Dec. 22), due to the extreme cold and snowy conditions.

While the Putnam plans to reopen Friday, the Muscatine Art Center will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday (Dec. 23) through Monday (Dec. 26). The Art Center will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Normal hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m.). The Art Center is normally closed to the public on Mondays.