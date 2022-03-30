At the March 5 concert of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at the Adler Theatre, art gallery owner Pat Bereskin had an epiphany.

After the traditional concert opening of “The Star Spangled Banner,” conductor Mark Russell Smith asked the audience to remain standing as the orchestra played the Ukrainian national anthem, in honor of the besieged country under attack by Russia.

“I felt like I was trapped in a movie from World War II,” Bereskin recalled on Wednesday. She turned to her seat-mate, Figge Art Museum executive director Michelle Hargrave, and said she needed to do something art-related to help Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees wait for a transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, March 27, 2022. About 4 million people have fled the war so far, Europe’s largest exodus since World War II. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations reported Wednesday as shelling continued in places where Moscow had vowed to ease its military operations.

Bereskin Gallery in Bettendorf, partnering with the Bettendorf Rotary, is hosting a one-night-only fundraising exhibit Friday, April 1, called “Ukraine Relief Project” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All artwork (from 100 area artists) features beautiful sunflowers (the national flower of Ukraine) in many different mediums.

A sunflower painting by Pat Halverson will be for sale at Friday night’s benefit at Bereskin Gallery.

The artists have graciously donated their work and all money raised from the sales will go directly to Kyiv Rotary Club through the International Rotary, Bereskin said. These funds will be used to supply food and water for the refugees.

This artwork will only be available at the Friday exhibit at Bereskin Gallery, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf.

At a Thursday at the Figge event March 24, instructor Gloria Burlingame taught participants how to paint sunflowers during this special Wine and Art. All proceeds were donated to the Save the Children charity to help with the Ukraine relief efforts.

Why sunflowers?

The sunflower has long been the national symbol of unity for Ukraine.

A sunflower painting by Brad Bisbey is among 100 artworks by QC area artists to be sold Friday night.

Throughout Ukraine’s history, the flower has been used as a symbol of peace, according to a recent piece in Time magazine. In June 1996, to celebrate Ukraine giving up nuclear weapons, U.S., Russian and Ukrainian defense ministers planted sunflowers in a ceremony at southern Ukraine’s Pervomaysk missile base.

“The ceremony celebrated Ukraine’s abandonment of the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal, which it inherited in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union,” the Washington Post reported back then. Many people all over the world have taken up the symbol.

At President Biden’s recent State of the Union address, First Lady Jill Biden wore a dress with a sunflower sewn-in on the right sleeve. From Mexico City to Caracas, protesters held up sunflowers as they took to the street to condemn Russia’s actions.

In London, sunflowers poke out of the barricades in front of the building housing Sunflowers for Peace, a charity organizing aid for Ukrainian residents, while in Reno, Nev., they emerge from a public art piece that spells out “BELIEVE.”

Globally, awareness of the association between sunflowers and Ukraine has grown since Feb. 24, the first day of the invasion, when the news outlet Ukraine World shared a video on Twitter showing a Ukrainian woman in Henychesk giving sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers, with the striking instruction to put the seeds in their pockets so the flowers will grow where they die. The video has racked up 8.6 million views on Twitter since it was uploaded on Feb. 24.

About two dozen artists and bands (most from the QC) are coming together for a special fundraiser on Thursday, March 31.

Through its emergency response fund for Ukraine, Razom has raised $21 million for critical humanitarian war relief and recovery, depending on the most urgent needs as they evolve.

Starting at 3 p.m., Bettendorf-based Joy Avenue Media is hosting an eight-hour benefit concert — “Playing for Peace,” to raise money for medical supplies and care for Ukrainian refugees. 100 percent of proceeds will go to the humanitarian organization Razom.

The concert will be livestreamed. To donate, visit the event Facebook page or the Joy Avenue Media page.