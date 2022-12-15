Atlanta Dawn really knows how to paint the town.

The supremely talented 29-year-old artist from Rapids City, Ill., has brightened the windows of 38 businesses and venues in downtown Davenport and Bettendorf, part of promotions in both downtowns.

Atlanta Dawn has fun at one of her holiday paintings, at Davenport’s Adler Theatre.

In Davenport, businesses throughout downtown have been decked out since mid-November with holiday displays. Vote through Jan. 1 for your favorite display and be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards & goodies.

The German tradition of the pickle hunt is also on in downtown Davenport through Jan. 1. Over 40 pickle ornaments are hiding across downtown inside of businesses. Find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a Grand Prize Basket.

Learn more about the contests on the Downtown Davenport Partnership website HERE.

In downtown Bettendorf, Dawn created a “12 Days of Christmas” theme with similar-styled paintings (reflecting the classic song’s lyrics) at the following businesses:

Ascentra Credit Union, 2019 Grant St.

Bowe Machine, 2527 State St.

Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St.

K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St.

QC Fuel, 1673 Grant St.

Riverside Grille, 1710 Grant St.

Rodgers Industrial, 2138 State St.

State Farm Insurance, 917 State St.

Sports Fans, 1723 Grant St.

Stacks Pancake House, 1661 Grant St.

Purgatory’s Pub, 2104 State St.

Harley Corin’s and Bulldog Arms, 1708 State St.

Adventurous Brewing, 1040 State St.

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization encourages people to find one or all the window displays through Dec. 18, take a photo of you and/or your group in front of the display, and add it to the comment section on the DBO Facebook page. Everyone who adds comments to the post will be entered into a drawing (to be held Dec. 20) for five separate swag bags valued at over $150.

The I-74 bridge ornament, with a painting by Brad Bisbey.

While you are out, keep an eye out for the I-74 Bridge Ornaments (with a painting by Brad Bisbey) hidden in downtown Bettendorf Businesses. The DBO has hidden over 25 more ornaments in downtown; and they ask you tag the business, where you found the ornament, in the Facebook comments and the ornament is yours to keep.

All participants who add pictures of window displays and/or tag businesses where they found the ornaments to the comment section on Facebook are entered into the drawing. Enter once or multiple times for a chance to win.

“A joy to work with”

“Atlanta has been a joy to work with and is truly a part of what makes the QC great,” DBO executive director Ryan Jantzi said this week. “Her artwork is instantly recognizable and helps strengthen the soul of our community.”

Dawn at work on one of her holiday paintings in Bettendorf.

The artwork in downtown Bettendorf was concentrated mostly on Grant Street with a few businesses on State Street. Businesses on Grant were chosen mainly because State Street gets the benefit of holiday lights on the decorative poles in downtown Bettendorf, he said.

Grant Street does not have the same poles for lights, “so her artwork helps spread some holiday cheer to those businesses,” Jantzi said.

This is the second year Dawn has painted holiday window displays in downtown Bettendorf and Davenport, but the first time Bettendorf has had the “12 Days of Christmas” theme and contest.

“This year, I wanted to make it more unique and cohesive,” she said recently. Several of the Bettendorf businesses are the same as last year.

You have to enter by commenting on your photos on the Downtown Bettendorf Facebook page.

Though Dawn painted many downtown Moline windows for the 2021 holiday season, she didn’t this year, and worked with Moline High students, who painted a “Holiday Hop” scene on the former RiverStone building at 1701 5th Ave.

Dawn also again did windows at Freight House in Davenport, at Front Street Taproom and Chill Ice Cream & Eats.

The artist painting at Purgatory’s Pub, downtown Bettendorf.

She did 14 downtown Bettendorf windows between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, and two of those days were below freezing. “It was a lot of fun,” Dawn said. “I’ve gotten a lot of great, positive feedback from the community, while I’m doing it – thanking me or saying, ‘This is so amazing. I’ve never seen a window painter in action.’”

In September, she sought requests to have windows painted for the season, which she usually starts Nov. 1. She tried to have Davenport windows done before the start of Festival of Trees.

“I had endless companies messaging me to do work for them and I had to turn away so much business,” Dawn said. “My calendar was already full. Davenport and Bettendorf made sure in October they nailed me down.”

The DDP reimburses partial payment for downtown Davenport businesses to use Dawn.

“A big impact”

“Atlanta made a big impact in downtown Davenport and we’re so pleased to see her work expand all over the Quad Cities the past couple years,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership. “Her work is instantly recognizable, and we love her festive vibes.”

Dawn painting a window at Davenport’s Adler Theatre.

“Businesses have been extremely pleased with Atlanta and her artwork,” Bettendorf’s Jantzi said. “The DBO will be working to add even more businesses in the future.”

Downtown Bettendorf Business Women commissioned the ornament featuring the new I-74 bridge artwork of Brad Bisbey with proceeds benefiting families in need and scholarships.

Dawn said her holiday window displays will be up until mid-February. For more information on the artist, visit her website. Click below to see a slideshow of her recent work.