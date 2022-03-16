Artists have until midnight Friday to take part in a new River Music Experience project, One Sound, a program that focuses on community and cultural development through the arts.

One Sound is an initiative to put the soundtrack of today into the hands of our community, according to an RME release. By strategically placing 10 artistically designed pianos across the Quad Cities, they want to provide our community with not only the idea of — but the means to engage in — creativity and break down social barriers through the arts.

To make One Sound happen, the RME needs QC visual artists to put their mark on this program by designing a piano for the public.

The nonprofit arts organization asks artists to submit a colored copy of your design using the template provided in the submission form or your own preferred design software/medium, along with a brief letter of intent and a description of your design. Digital portfolio with relevant work can be sent but is not required.

Ten artists will be chosen by a selection committee and notified of acceptance on March 23.

• A stipend of $800 will be provided to selected artists.

• Submissions must be family-friendly and inviting to all.

• Ultimate piano location will be at the RME’s discretion.

• All work must be completed within the provided timeline.

• Artist meeting will be held at the RME going over guidelines and expectations.

• Upon piano assignment, artists will be responsible to prep and prime their piano at their discretion.

Submissions must be sent by March 18 at 11:59 p.m. On March 23, selected artists will be notified of acceptance. Shortly after (around March 26), an artist meeting will be held, and artists will paint the pianos between March 28 and May 18.

You can download the submission form HERE, and all inquiries and completed forms can be sent to

John Langworthy: jlangworthy@rivermusicexperience.org.