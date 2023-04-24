Two hard-working Quad Cities area artists were honored this past weekend at the Midwest Country Music Organization awards.

In a concert/ceremony at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on Saturday night (April 22), Monica Austin of Muscatine won Entertainer of the Year for 2022 and Angela Meyer of McCausland, Iowa won New Artist of the Year.

Monica Austin won 2022 Entertainer of the Year at the Midwest Country Music Organization awards Saturday night, April 22, 2023.

Austin describes her brand of country music as “barefoot, sparkle-laden, soulful grit with a soaring belt,” according to her online bio. She’s fronted hundreds of shows from acoustic duos on the local bar circuit to opening on the big stage for the likes of Mitchell Tenpenny, Allie Colleen and her childhood idol, Wynonna Judd.

You can find Austin’s EP on all streaming platforms and her first full album — “Midwest Mama” — was recently released, available HERE. Austin will be performing in the area at RIBCO (1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island) on May 5, and Kavanaugh’s (1228 30th St., Rock Island) on May 20.

Angela Meyer (who won Best New Artist of the Year from the Midwest Country Music Organization) performed at the Bluebird Cafe, Nashville, on March 1, 2023.

Meyer’s live show explores many genres of music through acoustic covers as well as her own country/western originals, according to her online bio. She has played professionally around the QC area for over 10 years and has traveled far beyond to play shows everywhere from New Mexico to New York. Along the way, she’s graced stages of all sizes including the National Finals Rodeo events in Las Vegas, and the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, March 1, 2023.

Locally, Meyer will perform at Mulligan’s Valley Pub (310 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley) on May 6, and Jennie’s Boxcar (545 12th Ave., East Moline) on May 11.

You can see Austin and Meyer perform on WHBF’s “Living Local” below.