Following a national search, a familiar face in the QC arts scene is now in charge of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks, recently announced Lance Sadlek as new executive director of the performing arts center and events center. Sadlek (former head of Davenport’s Galvin Fine Arts Center) succeeds longtime executive director Rick Palmer, who earlier this year requested the opportunity to concentrate exclusively on programming the Adler Theatre as its general manager, according to a VenuWorks release.

Sadlek brings over three decades of experience in performing arts venue management to the RiverCenter and Adler. He had served as the director of the Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University since 1991.

While at its helm, Sadlek oversaw a facility which includes a 1,100-seat auditorium, 110-seat recital hall, 55-seat black box theater, practice rooms, offices, and classrooms housing Theater, Music, Art, and Communications Departments, television and radio stations, book arts lab, scene and costume shops, and two art galleries. He was also integral in producing over 90 performing arts programs and events annually.

Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

“We welcome Lance, with his passion for the performing arts and his vast experience in the Quad Cities,” Steve Peters, VenuWorks President, said in the release. “Lance is a results-orientated leader who, together with the talented venue staff, will establish the highest standards for operational excellence ensuring our patrons have the best customer experience at the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre.”

The RiverCenter and Adler Theatre are adjoining facilities at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the Quad Cities region in a way that can be so impactful,” Sadlek said in the release. “Our community is very fortunate to have the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre and I look forward to continuing to bring memorable experiences to its patrons.”

Sadlek began his new position on Dec. 12, 2022. John Hagar, Galvin’s marketing director, has been named that facility’s interim director while a search is underway.