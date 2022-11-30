The latest QC Rock Academy Battle of the Bands has seen such an overwhelming demand for tickets, they have changed the start time and the format for the Saturday. Dec. 3 event.

There will be first “Division 2” bands (7 Ark, Impossible Wonder, Nonetheless, Hartwood and Spirit of Vengeance) playing at Rascals Live (1418 15th St., Moline) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Then, Division 1 bands (Made Ya Look, Crushed Monkey, Anthropoid Band, Sleepy Head and Company Dime) will perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. “We don’t want to be over capacity and uncomfortable for everyone for 4 hours of music,” the Facebook event page says, noting people can stay the whole night for one ticket.

Advance tickets are $10, available HERE, or $15 at the door.