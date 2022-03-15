The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and MH Entertainment will be hosting the MH Battle of the Bands QC on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 at he fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The 2021 winner was northern Illinois alternative metal band Alborn.

There will be a battle for rock bands on Saturday, March 19th and one for country bands on Sunday, March 20th. The Saturday lineup starts at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. The lineup will be:

A Band Has No Name (3 p.m.)

Mo’s Garage (3:30 p.m.)

Eugene Levy (4 p.m.)

The Forty Twos (4:30 p.m.)

Monroe (5 p.m.)

BAJA (5:30 p.m.)

NonGrata (6 p.m.)

Elision (6:30 p.m.)

Country bands will be battling it out on Sunday, March 20th starting at 1 p.m., with doors opening at noon. The lineup will be:

Moonshine Run (1 p.m.)

Monica Austin (1:30 p.m.)

2nd Generation Band (2 p.m.)

Simple Company (2:30 p.m.)

Michael Mikrut Band (3 p.m.)

Eli Alger (3:30 p.m.)

The Beach Bums (4 p.m.)

A crowd photo from the 2021 Battle of the Bands at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.

Fans nominated and voted on bands. On January 10th, voting ended and the top eight bands for category were notified they won. This weekend, bands will perform and the top band from each category will get to open up for a grandstand act at Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 in August and a paid show at Gypsy Highway in Davenport

The bands will be judged by a panel of four judges, and fans should be there, since part of the judging will be based on crowd participation. The event is free and open to all ages.