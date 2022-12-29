If you’re looking to get out this weekend and celebrate New Year’s Eve, there are many, many options in the Quad Cities, starting with a New Year’s Eve Eve show.

On Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m., there will be a stand-up comedy night at Buffalo Community Center, in Buffalo, Iowa.

Hosted by Austin Ingels, scheduled performers are Dana Moss-Peterson, Brian Lee Farrell, Chris Starman and headliner Carson Tuttle. Admission is $10 for ages 18 and up, and there will be a cash bar, food, 50/50 and a Basket Raffle.

For more information, call 563-210-5982, or visit the event website.

Noon Year’s Eve celebrates the new year early at Bettendorf’s Family Museum.

Here are some highlights of fun events actually on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31:

Noon Year’s Eve — The grown-ups get to stay up until midnight, so the kids get to celebrate a countdown to 12…noon! Come early to Bettendorf’s Family Museum for noisemakers, hats, face painting, and more! Tickets are $5 for Family Museum members and $10 for non-members. Tickets will be limited to 800 and can be purchased at the Family Museum or over the phone at 563-344-4106. The museum will close at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Family Museum website.

— The grown-ups get to stay up until midnight, so the kids get to celebrate a countdown to 12…noon! Come early to Bettendorf’s Family Museum for noisemakers, hats, face painting, and more! Tickets are $5 for Family Museum members and $10 for non-members. Tickets will be limited to 800 and can be purchased at the Family Museum or over the phone at 563-344-4106. The museum will close at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Family Museum website. Elvis Tribute — Jonny Lyons will bring his Elvis Presley tribute concert to Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel in Rock Island for shows at noon and 4 p.m. at the Oculus Sports Bar. Enjoy all of Elvis’s classic hits this New Year’s Eve for free. For more information, call 309-756-4600 or visit the casino website.

— Jonny Lyons will bring his Elvis Presley tribute concert to Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel in Rock Island for shows at noon and 4 p.m. at the Oculus Sports Bar. Enjoy all of Elvis’s classic hits this New Year’s Eve for free. For more information, call 309-756-4600 or visit the casino website. Smooth Groove — This popular QC band will perform at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino, in the Rhythm Room, starting at 4:30 p.m. Created in 2000 by Ruben Sierra, Smooth Groove has opened for acts such as The Travoltas, War, KC and The Sunshine Band, The Shagalalics and have performed for many festivals, events, weddings, fundraisers, at every casino in the QC area and have headlined for the Red White and Boom in Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. Must be 21+ to attend this free show. For more information, call 563-328-8000 or visit the Rhythm City website.

— This popular QC band will perform at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino, in the Rhythm Room, starting at 4:30 p.m. Created in 2000 by Ruben Sierra, Smooth Groove has opened for acts such as The Travoltas, War, KC and The Sunshine Band, The Shagalalics and have performed for many festivals, events, weddings, fundraisers, at every casino in the QC area and have headlined for the Red White and Boom in Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. Must be 21+ to attend this free show. For more information, call 563-328-8000 or visit the Rhythm City website. Country artist Cooper Alan — This up-and-coming country star has independently built a fanbase of over 10 million social-media followers and has earned over 100 million streams on his music. Originally from Winston Salem, N.C., he spent his high school and college years playing bars, college campuses, and honky tonks all across the Carolinas. He is scheduled to perform at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport at 6 p.m. Admission is $25 in advance, $30 at the door. For more information, call 563-326-5338 or visit the fairgrounds website.

— This up-and-coming country star has independently built a fanbase of over 10 million social-media followers and has earned over 100 million streams on his music. Originally from Winston Salem, N.C., he spent his high school and college years playing bars, college campuses, and honky tonks all across the Carolinas. He is scheduled to perform at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport at 6 p.m. Admission is $25 in advance, $30 at the door. For more information, call 563-326-5338 or visit the fairgrounds website. ComedySportz — Re-launching in The Spotlight Theatre’s new Spotlight Studio, Moline, ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs, making everyone a winner. Matches are held every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available through the ComedySportz QC website or the Spotlight website.

Dueling pianos will be featured at the Merrill Hotel in Muscatine.

Dueling pianos at Merrill Hotel — The Merrill Hotel in Muscatine will have a ticketed 21+ celebration, starting in the 6th floor ballroom with live music (7 to 9 p.m.) and the Mighty Mississippi as the backdrop. Hors d’oeuvres and bites will be served from Maxwell’s On The River, as well as a cash bar, will be available throughout the night to be enjoyed as Midwest Dueling Pianos perform a unique and interactive show offering entertaining music and comedy, from 9:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $99 – $289, including the option to stay overnight starting at $129 for a standard room. For more information, call 563-263-2600 or visit the hotel website.

— The Merrill Hotel in Muscatine will have a ticketed 21+ celebration, starting in the 6th floor ballroom with live music (7 to 9 p.m.) and the Mighty Mississippi as the backdrop. Hors d’oeuvres and bites will be served from Maxwell’s On The River, as well as a cash bar, will be available throughout the night to be enjoyed as Midwest Dueling Pianos perform a unique and interactive show offering entertaining music and comedy, from 9:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $99 – $289, including the option to stay overnight starting at $129 for a standard room. For more information, call 563-263-2600 or visit the hotel website. Red carpet at the Renwick — The Renwick Mansion in Davenport is hosting a red-carpet event (tickets are very limited) from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The $85 admission gets you dinner from Zeke’s Island Cafe, an open bar, desserts by The Cookie Joint, DJ Landon Murray, magic by David Casas, and a champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call 563-484-0202 or visit the Renwick Facebook page.

A past New Year’s party at the historic Renwick Mansion. 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport.

All Sweat celebrates ’80s chicks — A feast of female fabulousness will be on tap Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Redstone Room in Davenport, as the All Sweat crew features female vocalists from your favorite Quad Cities bands in tribute to the ’80s. For $25 in advance or $30 at the door, you can hear singers from Soul Storm, The Textures, Fair Warning, The Uniphonics, The Fez, Wontu Trees, The Dawn, Candymakers and more. For more information, visit All Sweat Productions on Facebook.

— A feast of female fabulousness will be on tap Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Redstone Room in Davenport, as the All Sweat crew features female vocalists from your favorite Quad Cities bands in tribute to the ’80s. For $25 in advance or $30 at the door, you can hear singers from Soul Storm, The Textures, Fair Warning, The Uniphonics, The Fez, Wontu Trees, The Dawn, Candymakers and more. For more information, visit All Sweat Productions on Facebook. Bend it like Funktastic — The new Roaring ’20s continue with a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., at The Bend Event Center, East Moline. For $65 (or $100 for a pair of tickets), enjoy indulgent appetizers, drinks, champagne, and live music by Funktastic 5. For more information, call 309-623-4488 or visit the Bend Event Center site.

— The new Roaring ’20s continue with a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., at The Bend Event Center, East Moline. For $65 (or $100 for a pair of tickets), enjoy indulgent appetizers, drinks, champagne, and live music by Funktastic 5. For more information, call 309-623-4488 or visit the Bend Event Center site. Crooked Cactus Band — Ring in the New Year with the Crooked Cactus Band (a perfect mix of Latin and classic rock) in the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. The free entertainment starts at 8:30 p.m.

— Ring in the New Year with the Crooked Cactus Band (a perfect mix of Latin and classic rock) in the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. The free entertainment starts at 8:30 p.m. 3 On the Tree — More free entertainment is the rock and rockabilly of 3 On the Tree, starting at 9 p.m. at the Edje Nightclub in Bally’s Quad Cities, Rock Island.

— More free entertainment is the rock and rockabilly of 3 On the Tree, starting at 9 p.m. at the Edje Nightclub in Bally’s Quad Cities, Rock Island. Hap Hazard — This dance band, that has been performing in the QC area for over 28 years, will be rocking out starting at 9 p.m. at the 11th Street Precinct Bar & Grill in the Village of East Davenport.

— This dance band, that has been performing in the QC area for over 28 years, will be rocking out starting at 9 p.m. at the 11th Street Precinct Bar & Grill in the Village of East Davenport. 10 of Soul — One more free entertainment option is the great 10 of Soul, performing beginning at 9:30 p.m. in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center. This high-energy 11-piece band brings to the stage a dynamic range of classic soul, funk, and pop.

Ladies of the ’80s will be honored in an All Sweat tribute show New Year’s Eve at Davenport’s Redstone Room.

For a complete list of New Year’s events, check out the calendar on the Visit Quad Cities website.