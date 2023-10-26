Chamber Music Quad Cities will present The Recital, with David Bowlin, violin, Tony Cho, piano, and CMQC co-artistic director Gregory Sauer, cello, on Sunday, October 29, at 3 p.m., at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport.

The Recital will include music from Stravinsky, Prokofiev, Beethoven, and Bartók. David Bowlin, a Moline native, is a past artistic director of CMQC, so this will be a reunion for many of those who attend.

Bowlin currently serves as Professor of Violin and Chair of Strings at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio and in the summer serves on the faculty of the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival in Maine.

Pianist Tony Cho, left, and violinist David Bowlin.

First prize winner of the 2003 Washington International Competition, Bowlin has performed as a soloist across the U.S. and abroad. Among his dozens of premieres are violin concerti composed for him and performed at Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival and at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. Bowlin is a member of the Oberlin Trio and a founding member of the International Contemporary Ensemble.

Cho is a frequent chamber music partner with Bowlin, and has performed across the U.S., Europe, and in South Korea. He is also an opera and vocal coach.

Greg Sauer

Sauer, a Davenport native, served nine seasons as principal cellist of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra. He was appointed to the music faculty at Florida State University in 2006. He taught 11 years at the University of Oklahoma, and was named Presidential Professor in 2005.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $20, $5 for students, available HERE and at the door starting an hour before the concert.