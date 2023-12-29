They say laughter is the best medicine, and you can get a jump on New Year’s Eve today with a laugh-filled fundraiser for a very worthy cause.

A New Year’s Eve Eve…Eve comedy show will begin at 5:30 p.m. today (Dec. 29) at the Buffalo Community Center (426 Clark St., Buffalo, Iowa), with stand-up comedians starting at 7 p.m.

The benefit is for Davenport comedian Ben Wallace, who in October suffered a severe spinal cord injury, leaving his right arm paralyzed after a fall at work. The event tonight will be hosted by Brian Lee Farrell, with Wallace, Dana Moss-Peterson, Chris Starman, James Draper, and Matt Miller.

Davenport stand-up comedian Ben Wallace faces a long road to recovery after a severe spinal cord injury this past October.

The event includes a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, basket raffle, food for sale and cash bar.

Wallace has undergone emergency surgery but faces a long recovery requiring extensive physical therapy. As the main provider for his family, his inability to work compounds their financial strain, especially with a special needs son. Your support, no matter how small, will significantly help with medical bills and daily expenses during this challenging time.

The event tonight promises a night of celebration, laughs, and hope. A GoFundMe campaign started by Wallace’s wife has raised $7,505 (of a $25,000 goal) so far.

On Oct. 4, 2023, he suffered a fall over a deck railing while at work and landed on his head, causing his neck to break at C4-C6, the GoFundMe page says. This caused a spinal cord injury and damaged his nerves greatly to his right arm, leaving it paralyzed except for fingertip movements.

He was airlifted to Iowa City, where he had an emergency surgery to fuse his neck, but the damage to his nerves remain the same. Wallace has a very long road to recovery, requiring extensive hours of PT and OT for his arm, neck and even walking.

He was the main bread winner of the house and now due to his extensive injuries, he is unable to work for any unforeseen amount of time. “We already have a special needs son that requires ample amounts of therapies before all of this happened. This injury/recovery will be a devastating blow to our family in terms of needs as well as finances,” Wallace’s wife wrote.

Admission to tonight’s comedy show is $10. You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.