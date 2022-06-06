Ernesto Estigarribia’s already busy schedule will become even more packed come October.

The Associate Conductor of the Quad City Symphony, Music Director of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles, and Director of Orchestral Activities at Augustana College, Estigarribia will become new music director of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra (SSO), north of Milwaukee, about four hours from the QC.

“We are overwhelmingly excited to have Maestro Estigarribia as the esteemed conductor of the SSO,” Kathie Norman, president of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, said in a news release. “We collected feedback from musicians and audience members after the candidate visits, and he was the obvious choice. Musicians and audience members were unanimous in their effusive praise for what he will bring to the SSO.”

The 31-year-old native of Paraguay — who’s held his local positions since 2019 — has experience guest conducting numerous orchestras in North and South America. Estigarribia holds master’s and doctoral music degrees from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in music from Pittsburg State University.

He was one of four finalists who guest conducted the SSO during the season, chosen from a pool of 107 total applicants hailing from 14 countries, the orchestra release said. The announcement completes an extensive search process that was delayed for a year by the COVID pandemic.

During his interviews, Estigarribia spoke of his interest in programming collaborative performance experiences with other community groups, including in creating authentic connections with Latino populations. The SSO’s vision is to create innovative, inspirational and inclusive musical experiences that reach a broad, diverse audience groups in the Sheboygan area.

The conductor has led the QC Symphony Youth Ensembles since 2019 and will lead the QCSO Riverfront Pops concert in LeClaire Park on Aug. 20, 2022.

“I’m so excited to lead the Sheboygan Symphony into the next chapter of its already rich history,” Estigarribia said in the release. “The organization is mission-driven and has a clear vision. I am thrilled to be the Music Director of this orchestra of incredibly fine musicians.”

He will take the podium for the SSO’s first concert of the 104th season on Oct. 8, 2022, as guest pianist Michael Mizrahi will perform Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor. Estigarribia will choose the remaining pieces on the program in the coming weeks.

The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1918, is the longest continually active orchestra in the state of Wisconsin — much older than the more well-known Milwaukee Symphony (which started in 1959).

As a community-based professional orchestra, most SSO musicians call Sheboygan County home, but the ensemble brings together musicians from all over Wisconsin. The SSO holds multiple regular season performances, a yearly holiday concert and an annual children’s concert for grade school students.

