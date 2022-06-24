The Quad Cities Cultural Trust was founded in 2007 and supports six major arts and culture institutions in the area.

The Quad Cities Cultural Trust has absorbed the Adler Theatre Foundation, and now has access to a total of $39 million in assets.

“It’s super exciting,” QCCT executive director Jen Dobrunz said this week, noting that Adler representative Greg Schermer will become a new QCCT trustor. The trust has existing trustors representing its original founders and funders.

Jen Dobrunz, executive director of the QC Cultural Trust, pictured June 22, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Founded in 2007 and funded by the John Deere Foundation, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and Bechtel Trusts, the QCCT has provided annual unrestricted funds (about $14 million total over 15 years) to its permanent partners — the Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum & Science Center, Quad City Arts, Quad City Botanical Center, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and River Music Experience.

Trustors serve as “our law body,” Dobrunz said. “They are the administrators of our trust agreement. Everything we do comes from the trust agreement.”

“It allows us to remember our genesis – how we became what we are, but also allows us to grow into what we want,” she said. Trustors don’t serve on the board, which operates the daily business of QCCT.

“Our board – our trustees – focus on the day to day,” Dobrunz said, noting the board approves the grants to the six partners.

The QCCT traditionally gives spring grants, which are unrestricted in how they’re used.

“Now with this amazing, exciting Adler Theatre partnership, we have restricted funds that are earmarked for that,” Dobrunz said.

The Adler foundation had an advisory committee, and the QCCT has worked the past year to create policies and procedures on how the Adler grants will work. In August, they’ll open up grant applications for submission, to be approved in September.

Greg Schermer, who was influential in helping renovate the Adler Theatre, is a new trustor for the QC Cultural Trust.

Greg Schermer was honored in 2016, for his seven-plus years helping renovate the Adler Theatre, when the stage in the downtown Davenport venue was named the “Gregory P. Schermer Stage.”

Schermer first began working on the stage project in 2005 as chairman of the River Center for the Performing Arts, a non-profit formed to renovate the theater.

The former Lee Enterprises vice president for strategy retired in 2016 after more than 27 years with the Davenport-based media company.

Adler foundation is 36 years old

The Adler Theatre Foundation was founded as a nonprofit corporation in 1986, to help fund the 1931 Adler’s renovation from an RKO movie house to its 1986 reopening.

The interior of the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Its purposes are to receive and maintain funds, and to use, administer and apply its net income from those exclusively to defray the costs of obtaining musical, artistic, literary or other educational performances to be presented at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The Foundation also makes grants to non-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status.

It helped raise money for the Adler’s $15-million renovation in 2005-06, which included expansion of the stage, addition of a loading dock and improvements in sound, lighting, rigging, dressing rooms and elevators.

“From an operations perspective, not much changes,” Rick Palmer, executive director of the Adler and RiverCenter said Friday of being part of QCCT. “It cannot be overstated that without the Adler Theatre Foundation support, we would not be as successful in the number of acts we book.”

Upcoming big Adler shows include Vince Gill July 21, John Mulaney July 24 (two shows) and an Elvis tribute act Aug. 13.

The 1931 Adler (a former RKO movie house) had a $15-million renovation in 2005-06.

The Adler Foundation supports any 501(c)(3) nonprofit that proposes events in the Adler.

“It’s exciting for the Cultural Trust, ‘cause as we inch forward to that $50-million number, this is a way for us to get to know other nonprofits, and they can get to know our process,” Dobrunz said. “Anyone can apply for the funds.”

“We’re excited about the new normal with the Adler Theatre; we’re excited about having a Part 2 of our granting cycle,” she said. “We’re excited about bringing more economic driving stuff to the Quad Cities.”

The QCCT board will manage annual granting for both the Adler and the six partners.

“We want the big ideas; we want the collaborations,” Dobrunz said of the Adler. “We want things in the Adler Theatre. That’s a historic building we want rich content in.”

There is a board meeting July 19 to approve new rules, and QCCT will open Adler applications Aug. 1, and due the end of the month. The board will vote on them in September (they have always been in a fall cycle).

QCCT gives out record grants

While the Cultural Trust planned to increase its endowment from under $25 million to $32 million, by the end of 2021, QCCT raised $12.8 million in new pledges a year early – allowing it to give out a record-breaking $1.6 million in 2020, including $400,000 in a first-time fall 2020 allocation (given in two parts).

The QCCT was founded and funded by the John Deere Foundation, Hubbell-Waterman and Bechtel Trusts.

The big 2020 push came after an historic 2019, when the trust distributed more than $1.1 million — a 21% increase from the year prior. It typically makes grants in the spring, and funding for each partner varies each year, based on detailed applications.

The QCCT had been unusual because it was a privately-funded entity until 2019, when it launched its first public campaign, said Dobrunz, executive director since August 2019.

The six QCCT partners are funded each year, and must show they have a strategic plan, financial stability, programmatic excellence, how they address Q2030 strategic plans, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The trust competitively ranks those factors, which results in the dollar amounts (not equally divided each year among the six), Dobrunz said.

“Even with a crazy market and inflation, we distributed a historic amount – which is $1,724,298,” she said of this spring. “It’s the highest we’ve ever done.”

“It’s incredible – you look at Des Moines, Chicago. No one is doing what we’re doing,” Dobrunz said. “This is a morsel of what they need.”

The slogan of Quad Cities Cultural Trust.

“We are so proud of giving that to them, but we want the community to join us in giving more than they ever have before,” she said of the six nonprofits. “Not to take the foot off the gas pedal and think this is all that they need, ‘cause it’s not.”

Goal to hit $50M in assets

The $50-million trust goal is the next big milestone.

“When we unlocked the $32-million trigger for our funding, we knew we didn’t want to compete with our partners,” Dobrunz said. “We really are talking with members of our community that have left, who spent their entire life here. They want to leave a legacy to the place that they raised their children.

Jen Dobrunz has headed the QCCT since 2019 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“We’re talking a lot about legacy gifts, one-time gifts,” she said. “But we believe that $50 million will allow us to really create a pool of funds that builds more partners that are deeply-rooted amenities – that inspire, that build cultural and economic vitality and the vibrancy our region has.”

After a big “Paint the Town” event at RME June 8, 2021 hosted by QCCT (showing off the partners), the region felt celebrated and understood the importance of the six partners, Dobrunz said.

“These are organizations that have created cultural vibrancy for decades, and even post-pandemic, they survived it,” she said. “They’re still alive; they’re still doing the work; they’re still mission focused. We’re just proud to be a part of it.”

QCCT is talking to former QC residents who live out of the area now, and they’re nostalgic and want to see completion of the local projects, Dobrunz said.

Partners got more than ever

The funded partners don’t request specific funds, but they answer a QCCT standard questionnaire. This year, all the partners got more than they ever have before.

A mural on the Main Street side of River Music Experience reflects each of the six funded QCCT partners.

Dobrunz is not surprised they have survived and are thriving.

“They live and breathe their mission, and knowing the passion of their staff, it’s not surprising,” she said. “Knowing the pride Quad Citizens have, no. Knowing the world, yes, of course it’s surprising. Knowing my colleagues in Des Moines and Chicago, they had deaths of organizations. We didn’t.”

“Arts and culture organizations didn’t make it, because they didn’t have the funding, and we didn’t have that,” she added. “That’s why we want to celebrate what we did, but in a way that empowers the community to join us.”

Merging with the Adler foundation should inspire confidence for other trusts or family organizations that “we have a process; we’re a sophisticated organization,” Dobrunz said. “We’re watching our ROI. But those funds are separate, restricted – they’re earmarked for the Adler. It’s not like we’re using them to fuel our spring applications.”

New funded partners?

QCCT may get other requests from cultural groups to become new funded partners

“Everybody is excited about our growth, which is really great to have and one of the reasons I’m excited the Adler came on,” Dobrunz said. “But being a forever partner for the Cultural Trust is a two-way street. Our partners do a lot – they manage data, they show their productivity, they’re constantly growing.”

One of the QCCT art activities at the June 2021 “Paint the Town” celebration outside the RME (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“We understand that they, too, are committing to us as we’re committing to them, so we want to make sure that we are growing at the right pace,” she said. “The Adler is allowing us to get to know other nonprofits, through this separate granting cycle.”

After last year’s “Paint the Town” event, it was emotional for Dobrunz and QCCT.

“We hit that goal one year early and we exceeded it,” she said. “It wasn’t me, it wasn’t the board, it was common sense – our region coming together and saying, this makes sense.

“This is a private entity, that is fueling arts and culture, and economic growth, tourism – all the things we need to survive,” Dobrunz said.

The topic is personal for her because her oldest daughter (10-year-old Nora) had sensory processing disorder, when she sang before she could speak, and painted before she could write.

“Every day I think about that – her whole life will be better because she did music and art,” Dobrunz said. “In general, the amount of happiness we create; the quality of life, it’s important.”

Arts and culture “changes lives”

“I know in my heart – I watch it. It changes lives,” she said of the arts.

She cited the RME’s new One Sound Piano Project as the epitome of pivoting in the organization, to bring art and music to the community.

Artist Atlanta Dawn’s daughter Violet tried out Dawn’s painted piano at RME, before being moved to Niabi Zoo (photo by Atlanta Dawn).

“We’re gonna go where you are,” Dobrunz said. “We will give you exactly what you need. They’ve all done it in their own creative way. It’s amazing. That to me, is the definition of the importance of unrestricted dollars.

“If we gave the RME restricted dollars, and said ‘you use this on x,’ that project would never happen,” she said. “But if we say, you do what you think is best, here’s an example of trusting the process.”

“I love working with all of them – they’re so different,” she said of the six.

One Sound Piano Project strategically placed 10 artist-designed pianos in iconic QC locations for the public to interact with, bringing more music, art, and interaction to our community’s public spaces.

They are at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley; in Arts Alley, Rock Island; Freight House Farmers’ Market, Davenport; QC International Airport, Moline; Runners’ Park, Moline; Antique Archaeology, LeClaire; Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island; Mercado on Fifth, Moline; Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport; and Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.

Dobrunz added she was honored to be chosen the Quad City Arts’ Festival of Trees Parade grand marshal last November. “I felt so cool that day,” she said, noting she also has an 8-year-old daughter, Lily, and 3-year-old son, Henry.

For more information on QCCT, visit its website or email jen@qcct.org.