The Quad Cities Cultural Trust gave out the most money ever in a single year this spring — over $1.7 million — and that means a lot to its permanently funded partners.

“Even with a crazy market and inflation, we distributed a historic amount – which is $1,724,298,” QCCT executive director Jen Dobrunz said recently of this spring disbursements. “It’s the highest we’ve ever done.”

QCCT executive director Jen Dobrunz (photo by Jonathan Turner)

“It’s incredible – you look at Des Moines, Chicago. No one is doing what we’re doing,” she said. “This is a morsel of what they need.”

Founded in 2007 and funded by the John Deere Foundation, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and Bechtel Trusts, the QCCT has provided annual unrestricted funds (about $14 million total over 15 years) to its permanent partners — the Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum & Science Center, Quad City Arts, Quad City Botanical Center, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and River Music Experience.

The breakdown of funding for this year, compared to 2018 (when Quad City Arts was added as a partner) is this:

2022 2018 Figge Art Museum $334,824 $224,220 Putnam Museum $319,314 $257,380 Quad City Arts $291,032 $58,652 QC Botanical Center $192,501 $118,515 QC Symphony Orchestra $312.928 $128,322 River Music Experience $273,698 $137,953

The 50-percent jump in support for the Figge is tremendously important for the museum’s executive director Michelle Hargrave, especially given the brutal financial toll of the pandemic.

“It’s huge. It makes a huge impact,” she said of QCCT this week. “We’re just extraordinarily thankful and grateful for the continued generosity and support of the trust. We’re always grateful for it, but we’re especially during this challenging time.

Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave

“The increased amount will help as we continue to build back our revenue loss, due to the pandemic,” she said. “We’re also just appreciative during this period to have this support for our mission. People have turned to the arts over the past couple of years to find ways to process a vast range of emotions and we’re proud that we were at the forefront of providing access to the arts in our area.”

The importance of having unrestricted grant support can’t be overstated, Hargrave said.

“Funders often will award grants for specific programs and so to get operational support, general mission support is unusual and we definitely need that,” she said. “We need that to help us keep the lights on, to pay salaries, to do all of the things that are perhaps a little bit less sexy but are essential for us to continue our mission of bringing art and people together.

“We wouldn’t be able to put on our fabulous exhibitions like John Leslie Breck or Anne Lindberg without having mission support,” Hargrave said.

The new QCCT grant will cover nearly 10% of the Figge’s annual operating budget, which is $3.4 million.

“We’re really grateful that the trust has not only continued their support but has actually been able to increase it,” Hargrave said. “It’s extremely impactful and we’re appreciative of that. We’ve also improved the other funding that we receive from generous institutional funders as well as individual champions of our education in the community.”

In the past two-plus years, one of the Figge’s biggest competitors right now is the couch, she said. “People have gotten used to staying home and watching things online.”

“That mentality has changed a little bit, but we’ve gotten used to not going out as much and so it’s going to take time for us to build it back,” Hargrave said of museum patrons. “We’re eager that it will continue to grow and having the support from the trust as well as from our traditional funders, allows us to grow our programs to meet the increased need within our community.”

Since the Figge manages the city of Davenport’s art collection, it has a 10-year service agreement (through 2030), where the museum is getting $753,000 a year, the director said.

The theme of the Figge’s Art at Heart Gala was a picnic in Giverny, France.

Hargrave is also pleased from the turnout of last weekend’s “Art at Heart Gala,” a major fundraiser that attracted over 150 people.

“It went wonderfully. We’re still figuring out how we did financially but it was just amazing,” she said. “Everyone had a great time. The energy in the room was phenomenal, we got wonderful reports and feedback on the food. The decor was terrific; the gala committee just really transformed our lobby into a garden in Giverny.”

That Monet-inspired theme included 75 colorful umbrellas hung from the ceiling in the Grand Lobby.

Quad City Arts impact

Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts, is equally impressed by the growth and support of QCCT.

“It’s an incredible change. What I always liked about the Cultural Trust dollars is that the Cultural Trust dollars are operating dollars,” he said. “So it really allows us some peace of mind and flexibility and allows us to innovate.”

Squonk, in downtown Davenport for last August’s Alternating Currents, was organized by Quad City Arts (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“You could pretty much draw a direct line to us being able to do things like bringing Squonk to Alternating Currents (in 2021) or there’s a couple of things that we’re working on internally that we’re going to be able to roll out later this this year that are also directly related to having that funding from the Cultural Trust,” he said.

“Once we have certain things that are covered, it just allows us to honestly do a lot more,” Maynard said. The funds also have helped QC Arts recover from COVID.

“It was a more crucial thing when we were really deep into COVID-19, but now we’re doing more and more programming,” he said. “People are able to see those benefits as well, so it honestly does a lot for us.”

Quad City Arts executive director Kevin Maynard spoke on a video for the 44th Annual High School Art Invitational.

“What it does for us is one, it helps to strengthen our programs,” Maynard said, noting improving the Visiting Artist Series. “It allows us to either bring in more artists or spend a little more on the artists that we’re seeing, which as travel costs, and supply costs are going up across the board.

“That makes a difference in being able to have that,” he said. “At times when when we don’t have access to certain grants, this helps bridge that gap as well.”

The funding will help his agency create a QC artist index and do needed diversity and inclusion training.

While the QCCT grants are still competitive (each of the six groups don’t get equal amounts), the nonprofits can rest easy in the knowledge they will get substantial funding every year, Maynard said. “That is crucial.”

The difference for Quad City Arts is so big between 2018 and 2022 (a nearly five-fold jump) because 2018 was the first year the organization was a QCCT funded partner. The increase also parallels the trust’s growing assets.

“I think one of the big things is, Jen and the Cultural Trust have really increased their fundraising efforts,” Maynard said. “They’ve had a lot of success and drawing in dollars, so that obviously helps grow that pool.”

If the trust adds a partner, that won’t hurt the existing six, he noted.

Quad City Arts will present the annual Chalk Art Fest July 16-17 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.

“I think that that says a lot about the role of the trust plays and really just sort of the excitement for the future,” Maynard said. “We love our funding from the Cultural Trust, but we would also love to see more organizations be able to experience that as well.”

QC Arts also makes a point to point out it’s a QCCT funded partner when it applies for other grants, reflecting credibility and kind of a “Good Housekeeping” seal of approval.

“We definitely talk about being a Cultural Trust partner, in really just about most of our funding capacities,” Maynard said. “When we talk to strangers and we talk to donors, for certain sections of the community, that is very important.

“For ones who really know about the purpose and the goals of the trust, they know they’re a trusted entity,” he said. “There’s also some people who, they may not understand what the trust is, so it’s not as important to them. We talk about it, we advertise it. We are proud members.”

For more information on QCCT, click HERE.