Moline-based documentary filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle have earned their second and third Mid-America Emmy awards.

On Facebook Sunday, they announced with their partner Garry McGee that their film, “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” won an Emmy in the Historical Documentary category last night, Oct. 29.

The Jean Seberg film won in the Historical Documentary category.

“We share this award with all of those who have worked on this important film over many years,” the Rundles said. “Thanks also to all of you who continue to believe in this film. Our sincere gratitude to Lora Adams and WQPT-PBS for the qualifying broadcast and all of their incredible support.”

They also received an Emmy in the Education Short Form Content category for the 10-minute museum film “Remembering Forest Grove.”

“We are humbled and so grateful to every single person involved in these two ‘labors of deep love’ and shout out congratulations to each of YOU,” the Rundles posted on Facebook. “This would not have been possible without the magnificent Lora Adams and WQPT-PBS, We cannot even begin to express adequately how deeply grateful we are to them for taking an interest in what we do, always being there to offer help and support, and for airing our films.”

“Remembering Forest Grove” highlights the history of education in the nation, one-room schools in Iowa, on-camera interviews with former teachers and students of Forest Grove School No. 5 and concludes with a visual summary of the successful seven-year restoration spearheaded by a group of local dedicated volunteers.

The 10-minute Forest Grove film won in the Education Short Form category.

Located in Bettendorf, Forest Grove School No. 5 was built in 1873 and closed in 1957. Restoration began in 2012 and was completed in 2019. Forest Grove School No. 5 is refurbished to its 1920s appearance and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The independent documentary filmmakers — who own and operate Fourth Wall Films — received two 2022 Mid-America Emmy nominations. Both of the married couple’s films had their qualifying broadcast premiere on WQPT-PBS.

They earned their first Mid-America Emmy award last October for their short documentary “Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings,” in the Environmental/Science category. The Rundles’ films have been nominated for regional Emmys 11 times altogether (including a best musical score one last year).

Kelly and Tammy Rundle with their first regional Emmy Award, won in October 2021.

“We are very excited to receive the news of two nominations and are grateful for the recognition for both films,” producer Tammy Rundle said when the 2022 nominations were announced. “Our deep gratitude goes out to Lora Adams and WQPT-PBS for the qualifying broadcast and for their ongoing interest in our work. We are grateful to all the participants and supporters who made these documentary films possible.”

“Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” won in the Historical Documentary category. Chosen from 18,000 aspiring actresses worldwide at age 17, Marshalltown, Iowa’s Jean Seberg made her acting debut in Otto Preminger’s 1957 “Saint Joan” and starred in Hollywood films “Lilith,” “Paint Your Wagon,” and the blockbuster “Airport,” among others.

Seberg co-starred in the 1960 French film “Breathless.’



She is best known for her performance with co-star Jean-Paul Belmondo in director Jean-Luc Godard’s groundbreaking French New Wave film “Breathless” (1960). Godard died on Sept. 13, 2022 at his home in Rolle, Switzerland. He was 91.

Seberg’s off-screen civil rights activism and her financial support for the Black Panther Party made her a target of the F.B.I.’s COINTELPRO and their plan to “neutralize” her initiated a downward spiral leading to her mysterious and untimely death in Paris in 1979 at age 40.

“Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” is the first documentary film to focus on the private side of the international movie star, combining exclusive interviews with Jean’s family, including her sister Mary Ann Seberg and former husband François Moreuil; co-star Mylene Demongeot, director Nicolas Gessner, and former Black Panther Party leader and Jean’s friend Elaine Brown.

“Remembering Forest Grove” was commissioned by Forest Grove School Preservation, and is available to view exclusively at the schoolhouse. The restored one-room school is open for tours during the summer, and at other times via appointment.

The Rundles at the restored Forest Grove School off Forest Grove Drive in northeast Bettendorf.

The 10-minute film this past May won the top Award of Excellence from the Iowa Motion Picture Association in the Education category.

In a congratulatory note on Facebook, Forest Grove School Preservation leader Sharon Andresen wrote: “You do the BEST work! It’s a true privilege to work with you, documenting the stories of our former teachers and students.”

For a complete list of the 2022 Mid-America Emmy nominees and winners, click HERE. The newest Fourth Wall film, “An Infantryman From Hero Street,” will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Putnam Museum Giant Screen Theater, Davenport.