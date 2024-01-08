The newest documentary from Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle – “Moved by Waters” – will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. on the National Geographic Giant Screen Theater at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

The Quad-Cities focused, 28-minute film reflects the large network of people and organizations working toward improved water quality in the Upper Mississippi watershed. A talk with the filmmakers and other film participants will follow the Jan. 27 screening. Advance tickets are recommended at the Putnam website HERE.

“The ‘Moved by Waters’ story is the opposite of the national narrative. The national narrative tells us that Americans are too divided politically to work together on anything,” director-writer Kelly Rundle of Moline-based Fourth Wall Films said recently. “The people we met and talked to while making this film showed us the opposite.”

“Ultimately, we need clean water to survive,” Amy Kay — clean water manager for the city of Davenport – says in the new film. “Not to be too doomsday-esque, but if we can’t work together for something that we need to survive, we’re in big trouble.”

Amy Kay, clean water manager for the city of Davenport, as seen in the new film.

“Moved by Waters” is described as an uplifting and inspirational new documentary that depicts collaborative projects involving organizations and diverse groups of students, teachers, artists, farmers, and volunteers of all ages. Setting aside political or other differences, all are working toward improving the quality of water in the QC area of the Upper Mississippi Watershed.

Did you know a piece of trash discarded in a Moline neighborhood can end up in the Gulf of Mexico? How is water quality monitored and evaluated? Is water pollution an urban or rural challenge? How does water quality affect wildlife and their habitat? We all need water that is clean and safe to drink, and the people and projects in “Moved by Waters” model a way forward that benefits people and the environment, Fourth Wall says.

Dave Murcia, director/naturalist at the Wapsi Environmental Education Center, with filmmakers Tammy and Kelly Rundle.

“Every creature great or small has an intrinsic, innate value in and of itself. Mother Nature doesn’t need us, but we need Mother Nature,” Dave Murcia — director/naturalist at the Wapsi Environmental Education Center – says in the film. “So when it comes down to clean water specifically we are the one animal on this planet that pollutes its own environment.”

“When we get to talk conservation and water quality, I get real excited, because it’s such an area that has changed in my lifetime and I’ve been a part of it,” says Davenport farmer Robb Ewoldt, former president of the Iowa Soybean Association.

Davenport farmer Robb Ewoldt was interviewed for the film.

“I’m a sixth-generation farmer,” Mike Paustian — board chair of Partners of Scott County Watersheds – says in the film. “My grandfather and my father spent a lot of time trying to make improvements to the farm and minimize the impact on the environment. And now it’s my turn to care for the farm and make sure it’s in good shape for the next generation.”

Three environmental films shown

The Rundles’ Emmy-winning “Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings” and Emmy-nominated “Places To Be Wild” will precede the premiere showing of “Moved by Waters.”

Michael Kopriva (and his wife Lora) took the Rundles out on their boat to capture footage of the Mississippi River.

QC organizations/institutions featured in the film include Partners of Scott County Watersheds, Augustana College–Upper Mississippi Center, City of Davenport, Quad City Arts, River Action, Quad City Conservation Alliance Wetlands Center, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Scott County Conservation, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, and Living Lands & Waters.

“We want to celebrate and to enhance the educational aspect of the Mississippi River, the natural resources of the Mississippi River, and the industry and the economy of the Mississippi River,” River Action executive director Kathy Wine says in the film.

Kathy Wine, executive director of the nonprofit River Action.

“We’re about all three. We’re not solely an environmental group because we’ve always felt that the general public once informed, whether they’re businesses or farmers, city officials, or people elected to office, that they can impact our environment and improve our river and the value of the Mississippi and our river communities.”

“One thing I try to convey to people is, no, we’re not in Colorado or Montana or Alaska or the Everglades, but this our habitat and our resources are just as important,” environmental geologist and PSCW vice chair Steve Gustafson says. “They’re not as flashy. But we still have the biggest river in North America right here at our doorstep.”

Artist Heidi Sallows led a group of young artists, who were a part of the Quad City Arts’ Metro Arts Summer Youth Program, to paint a mural focusing on the Duck Creek Watershed at Junge Park in Davenport, featured in “Moved By Waters.”

Artist Heidi Sallows (right) with Metro Arts students who painted a watershed mural at Junge Park, Davenport, this past summer.

“When you paint something or make artwork about something, you end up learning a lot about it,” she says. “These kids are bursting with creativity. They are able to take the information they’ve researched and put it into the mural and hopefully make it engaging for other people to learn about what a watershed is.”

The film project (which took a year to complete) was made possible by a grant from Roger Ross Gipple — of the volunteer group BeWildReWild — who is deeply passionate about this subject, the Rundles said.

Representatives of Partners of Scott County Watershed, volunteers and Miss Scott County’s Brittany Costello pose with trash they picked-up near the Fairmount Wetlands in Davenport.

He firmly believes that “We can create a wilder, more beautiful, more biologically diverse, and a more enduring Mississippi River Watershed.”

Fourth Wall Films is a four-time regional Emmy award-winning independent media production company formerly located in Los Angeles. For more information, visit its website HERE.