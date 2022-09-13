Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline pose with their first Mid-America Emmy, won last October.

The Primetime Emmy Awards were given out Monday night, but Moline’s Kelly and Tammy Rundle have their eyes on the prizes to be announced in late October.

The independent documentary filmmakers — who own and operate Fourth Wall Films — have received two 2022 Mid-America Emmy nominations for their historical documentary films “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon,” a feature-length film co-produced with Garry McGee; and “Remembering Forest Grove,” a short museum film.

“Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” is among eight Mid-America Emmy nominees for 2022 Best Historical Documentary.

Both of the married couple’s films had their qualifying broadcast premiere on WQPT-PBS.

“We are very excited to receive the news of two nominations and are grateful for the recognition for both films,” producer Tammy Rundle said recently in a news release. “Our deep gratitude goes out to Lora Adams and WQPT-PBS for the qualifying broadcast and for their ongoing interest in our work. We are grateful to all the participants and supporters who made these documentary films possible.”

The Rundles won their first Mid-America Emmy Award in 2021 for their environmental documentary “Over and Under: Wildlife Crossings.” Their films have now earned a total of 11 Emmy-nominations over the last decade, and the 2022 regional awards will be given Oct. 29 in St. Louis.

“Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” received a nomination in the Historical Documentary category. Chosen from 18,000 aspiring actresses worldwide at age 17, Marshalltown, Iowa’s Jean Seberg made her acting debut in Otto Preminger’s 1957 “Saint Joan” and starred in Hollywood films “Lilith,” “Paint Your Wagon,” and the blockbuster “Airport,” among others.

Seberg preparing for the 1957 film “Saint Joan” (courtesy of Getty Images).

She is best known for her performance with co-star Jean-Paul Belmondo in director Jean-Luc Godard’s groundbreaking French New Wave film “Breathless” (1960). Godard died on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at his home in Rolle, Switzerland. He was 91.

Gone too soon at age 40

Seberg’s off-screen civil rights activism and her financial support for the Black Panther Party made her a target of the F.B.I.’s COINTELPRO and their plan to “neutralize” her initiated a downward spiral leading to her mysterious and untimely death in Paris in 1979 at age 40.

“Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” is the first documentary film to focus on the private side of the international movie star, combining exclusive interviews with Jean’s family, including her sister Mary Ann Seberg and former husband François Moreuil; co-star Mylene Demongeot, director Nicolas Gessner, and former Black Panther Party leader and Jean’s friend Elaine Brown.

The film features never-before-seen private photos, home movie footage, and the soundtrack features original music by Mark and Amy Adams-Westin of Amy & Adams. Mark, a close friend of Jean Seberg’s, is also featured on-camera in the film.

“We feel the Emmy nomination for “Jean Seberg” affirms the amazing life and enduring legacy of Jean, an Iowa daughter, a caring humanitarian, and an American and international movie star,” said co-director Kelly Rundle.

Recognition for persistent preservation

“The Emmy nomination for “Remembering Forest Grove” is especially sweet to share with Sharon Andresen, Forest Grove School Preservation, and the determined, hard-working visionaries and professionals, volunteers and donors, historians, teachers and students, who brought the educational icon back to life,” added Tammy.

Forest Grove School in Bettendorf installing its bell tower.

“Remembering Forest Grove” earned a nomination in the Educational (short form) category. The film highlights the history of education in the nation, one-room schools in Iowa, on-camera interviews with former teachers and students of Forest Grove School No. 5 and concludes with a visual summary of the successful seven-year restoration spearheaded by a group of local dedicated volunteers.

Located in Bettendorf, Forest Grove School No. 5 was built in 1873 and closed in 1957. Restoration began in 2012 and was completed in 2019. Forest Grove School No. 5 is refurbished to its 1920s appearance and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The restored Forest Grove School (at right on this Bettendorf map) is off Forest Grove Drive, east of Middle Road.

“Remembering Forest Grove” was commissioned by Forest Grove School Preservation, and is available to view exclusively at the schoolhouse. The restored one-room school is open for tours during the summer, and at other times via appointment.

The 10-minute film this past May won the top Award of Excellence from the Iowa Motion Picture Association in the Education category.

“Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” was funded in part by grants from Humanities Iowa, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Iowa Arts Council.

Nov. 12 premiere for new Hero Street flick

The new Fourth Wall documentary “An Infantryman from Hero Street” will premiere on the Putnam Giant Screen Theater in Davenport on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., during Veterans Day weekend. For more information on the Rundles’ series of Hero Street films, click HERE.

To learn more about Fourth Wall, click HERE.