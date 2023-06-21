The German American Heritage Center & Museum is temporarily a mini Latin-American heritage center.

The four-story museum, at 2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport, has two new exhibits on Mexican immigrants.

One of the quilts with names of Mexican migrants who died trying to cross the border into the U.S. (photos by Jonathan Turner).

On the third floor (through Aug. 27, 2023) is a traveling exhibit from the Arizona Historical Society, the Migrant Quilt Project. Founded in Tucson in the mid-2000s, quilts memorialize stories of migrants who have died seeking refuge in the U.S.

It is a collaborative effort among artists, quilt makers, and activists to document the names and number of lives lost each year in the desert. The quilts are created to encourage compassion and inspire support for humane changes in border policies.

The Migrant Quilt Project is a traveling exhibit from the Arizona Historical Society.

On the GAHC fourth floor (also through Aug. 27) is a larger exhibit, “We Are All Immigrant Warriors” — a collaboration between the German American Heritage Center & Museum and the Iowa City artist Miriam Alarcón Avila and her project “Immigrant Luchadores.”

This exhibit — mainly of colorful masks and photos — is an exploration that looks for the connections between immigrants of German origin and Latino immigrants who have moved throughout the American continent and have established themselves as immigrants in the U.S.

The Migrant Quilt Project was planned before new GAHC executive director Brian Allen started his job in January 2023, and he coordinated the other one.

The quilts are on the third floor at GAHC, 2nd and Gaines streets.

“As part of our vision we’ve outlined, and we feel it’s the right thing to do – having our German immigrant story, to reach out to other immigrant groups,” he said Tuesday. “We show those themes, those ideas of why people immigrate have been going on forever, no matter what country you’re from.”

“We also thought it would be great to share that story, the immigrant story, with other immigrant groups and reach wider audiences, bring in new people and shed light on other situations that are really the same over time – people wanting a better life for their family,” Allen said.

Brian Allen, who became GAHC executive director in January 2023, pictured on June 20, 2023.

The quilts memorialize people who have died coming from Mexico to the U.S., including unidentified or unknown migrants (from which the exhibit gets its name, “Los Desconocidos”).

Quilt making is a visual way to share stories, Allen said.

“It has more of an impact to see quilts, than to see names and the word ‘unknown’ written on a federal report, which is where the quilt makers and artists ae getting their information,” he said.

Last year, the GAHC also went beyond its German roots in a partnership with Tapestry Farms in Davenport, on an exhibit about refuges settling in the QC and what they have in common with German immigrants.

One of the luchador-inspired photos in the fourth-floor exhibit. A luchador is a Mexican wrestler.

German immigrants in the 1800s brought their music and culture to Iowa, but their abilities in farming and agriculture brought them the ability to support their families and grow our community, according to GAHC. “The same can be said for immigrants and refugees working with Tapestry Farms who have found a home in the QC today.”

“We’re still telling our German story,” Allen said, noting the current first-floor gallery exhibit on New Ulm, Minn., and its German-American community, and the permanent third-floor display on the German immigrant experience.

Immigrant warriors

“We Are All Immigrant Warriors” is a collaboration between GAHC and the artist Miriam Alarcón Avila and her project “Immigrant Luchadores.”

A photo by Iowa City’s Miriam Alarcón Avila as part of “We Are All Immigrant Warriors.”

Although the countries of origin are distant and with different timelines and also with a different language, the similarities of migratory histories (with German immigrants to the QC area) are very close, contributing many aspects together as immigrants.

With this exhibit, the Davenport center hopes viewers will discover why we are all striving immigrants in this country, Allen said.

This spring, GAHC saw Avila when she visited Western Illinois University’s Moline campus, and thought her work would be a perfect complement to the Tucson quilts, the director said.

Miriam Avila is a native of Mexico City.

She will speak at a Family Free Day at GAHC on Sunday, July 23 (noon to 4 p.m.), which will also feature the Luchador “Latin Thunder,” who’s from Muscatine.

“We were lucky to get these temporary walls from the Figge,” said Allen, who came to GAHC after working 10 years at the Figge Art Museum (most recently as Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator). “This is not a space we normally do exhibitions. We have workshops, classes and lectures up here.”

The Luchador Latin Thunder will be part of the GAHC free Family Day on July 23, 2023.

Avila sees the luchador (a Mexican wrestler) and their mask as a metaphor for the immigrant spirit and warrior in all of us, he said.

“She makes luchador masks and these are ones she has made,” Allen said. “She takes pictures of people in them, of kids in ones they’ve designed on their own.”

The exhibit includes a loop of Quad Cities photos displayed on a screen. Kids can make their own colored paper masks on the fourth floor. The exhibit just opened a week ago.

One of Avila’s photos in the forth-floor exhibit.

“Both of these exhibitions are focused on art,” Allen said of the quilts and masks. “You’re looking at the art and understanding the stories that the art represents. Also, to see how that connects to the German immigrant experience that we have on view.”

Part of the new GAHC exhibit, which runs through Aug. 27, 2023.

Group O and Quad City Arts helped sponsor the Avila exhibit, and the quilt project was made possible by LULAC Council 10. The fourth-floor exhibit includes a “Migration is Beautiful” banner with a history of Iowa Mexican immigration from LULAC.

Avila and Muscatine tragedy

Miriam Alarcon Avila is a native of Mexico City, an Iowa resident since 2002, living in Iowa City.

She was chosen as Iowa Artist 2022 by The Des Moines Art Center and had a solo exhibition with the complete Immigrant Luchadores work from Oct. 18, 2022- Jan. 15, 2023.

Part of the fourth-floor exhibit, “We Are All Immigrant Warriors.”

As a storyteller, Avila is one of the 41 contributors to the book “Somewhere We Are Human” with a Spanish edition ”Donde Somos Humanos,” edited by Sonia Guiñansaca and Reyna Grande and published by Harper Viabooks in 2022. In November 2021, Avila collaborated with other Latinos and Latinas artists and founded a collective “Colectivo Luchart” with the goal to foster, mentor, and collectively strive to create art for everyone in Iowa.

A striking piece at the front of the GAHC exhibit is a panel of photos she took at the wake and funeral for Cristian “Cris” Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, who died on April 22, 2023. His body was recovered from the Iowa River in Iowa City.

“This piece is inspired by the kindness, faith and love of a missing son and the intense force of love of his family that inspired our entire community,” Avila wrote in the accompanying text at GAHC, noting that Martinez had disappeared in Iowa City on April 15.

Avila documented the wake and funeral for 20-year-old Cris Martinez of Muscatine, who body was found in Iowa City on April 22, 2023.

“Prayers, searches, and money collections were organized to cover search expenses,” Avila wrote. “Along with the police there were thousands of people and hundreds of Latinos supporting, praying and following his search.”

“The love and faith of finding Cris was felt throughout the community, with Latinos from different cities and counties joining the searches. For a whole week without stopping, family, friends and colleagues, acquaintances and strangers, mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters of all ages, we searched for Cris even under the stones,” she said.

“Going through the possible routes that he could follow, he dug through the branches and debris that the Iowa River washed onto the banks with its current. A week after his disappearance, sadly, his lifeless body was found on the banks of the Iowa River,” Avila wrote.

Part of Avila’s piece honoring Martinez, who was missing seven days before being found dead in the Iowa River.

“An intense wave of mixed feelings mixed into a whirlpool of sadness, love, hope and hopelessness at the same time,” she said. “Many attended his wake and his burial. With sadness but with the relief of having found her missing son, Cris’s mother, an immigrant of Mexican origin, said, ‘I am calm, I found my son, I know he is with us and now he will rest in peace.’”

“For many of us Cris is now an angel who flies in the sky next to our ancestors, now he shelters us with memories of hope from heaven,” Avila wrote, placing many butterflies (the symbol of angels) on her piece. “His love, friendship and kindness will be remembered by an entire community, since his death has left us an unalterable precedent.”

“Like many immigrants, we left our countries and the land where we were born to embark on journeys with the hope of better futures for our children,” she wrote. “However, death is part of the cycle of life and sometimes it reaches us at a young age. For many cultures, home is where we bury our Dead and for immigrants, home is often along our path. Before Cris’s disappearance, Latinos and Latinas have disappeared from Iowa without anyone knowing.

More of the masks in the GAHC exhibit.

“However, the disappearance of Cris Martínez set a precedent,” Avila said. “Now no Latino or Latina will disappear into oblivion, the disappearance of someone in our community will unleash an intense search for kindness, faith and love, until each disappeared person is found.”

For more information on GAHC, visit its website HERE.