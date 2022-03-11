A Quad Cities goth band is celebrating the fact that it ranked high in a best album list for 2021.

Pitch Black Manor — the first and only local goth rock band, formed 27 years ago — earned the No. 10 spot in ReGen Magazine’s list of Top 50 records from last year, for its self-released “Night Creeps.”

“This is pretty big for us and considering that ReGen Magazine is a well-respected source for goth/industrial music around the world,” band member Joshua Bentley, 48, said recently. “We are sharing this list with folks that we were listening to when we were like 16 years old. I am very proud of this achievement. We came a long way in two years after being broke up for 25 years. Looks like we will be practicing for live shows soon and we will continue to represent the artistic spirit of the Quad Cities.”

Bentley, Chad Fifer, and Lyle Erickson gave birth to Pitch Black Manor over 25 years ago in East Moline. In 2020, Pitch Black Manor returned with “Monster Classics” and in 2021, delivered “Night Creeps.”

ReGen Magazine’s number 1 album for 2021 was “American Parasite” by The Joy Thieves.

ReGen emphasized that past the top pick on the list, “none of these entries are a ranking of merit of aesthetic quality. This listing is but a small sample of the great music that 2021 offered us, with each of the artists and albums represented here worthy of attention and praise.”