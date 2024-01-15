2023 was the best of times and worst of times for Joshua Bentley of East Moline. The 49-year-old goth rocker is definitely counting his blessings.

Leader of the QC band Pitch Black Manor, Bentley is celebrating their latest EP, “Scream Team,” being named to the top of ReGen magazine’s year-end list of Top 20 EPs of 2023.

The cover of “Scream Team” by the QC goth rock band Pitch Black Manor.

“Our unfinished business from the late ’90s was truly unfinished, and this is double the proof,” he said recently. ” ‘Scream Team’ really is about the spirit of this band and our commitment to a vision that should have died years ago. Just like the B-movie monsters we pay homage to on the album, we refuse to go gentle into that good night.

“Strangely, the rollercoaster feel of this album parallels my personal life in 2023,” Bentley said. “My wife Jenna was on stage singing backup pregnant in 2022 and in March of 2023, we welcomed Drucilla into our family.”

Joshua Bentley, his wife Jenna and their daughter Drucilla.

“Finishing an album with a full-time job and an infant was extremely stressful but so rewarding,” he said. Last month, his friend Coby Roelf passed away (the 51-year-Milan man died on Dec. 27, 2023).

“Coby was part of the punk rock crew of my younger days and had intended to come out to the ‘Scream Team’ release show but was prevented by his battle with cancer,” Bentley recalled. “I was so busy during 2023, I didn’t realize how little time he had. In the short time of our resurrection of Pitch Black Manor, I have lost some close friends and family. The music heals and is a sort of glorious gloomy glue that holds the past, present, and future together…giving it all meaning in the face of meaninglessness.”

In 2022, Pitch Black Manor earned the No. 10 spot in ReGen Magazine’s list of Top 50 records from 2021, for its self-released “Night Creeps.”

The QC band is comprised of Chad Fifer, left, Joshua Bentley and Lyle Erickson.

In a ReGen review of the September 2023 “Scream Team,” the magazine wrote:

“Resurrected like a zombie ravening for fleshy delights, Pitch Black Manor has been more productive in this second life with multiple releases, and even returning to the stage in 2022 for the first time in 27 years. Although a shorter offering than the preceding albums, Scream Team picks up where Night Creeps left off, exhibiting more of the matured songwriting and cleaner production values of that album, while also chockfull of the brazen, boisterous, belligerent bombast that makes Pitch Black Manor the perfect music for any frightful festivity.”

Bentley, Chad Fifer, and Lyle Erickson gave birth to Pitch Black Manor in 1990 in East Moline. In 2020, Pitch Black Manor returned after a long hiatus with “Monster Classics” and in 2021, delivered “Night Creeps.”

Bentley (right) and his wife Jenna welcomed their daughter in March 2023.

Bentley said he chose his daughter’s unique name “from my long walks in my youth at Riverside Cemetery. I saw this name a few times and thought if I had a daughter, it would make a beautiful name. The goth band singer picking his daughter’s name from a tombstone is quite fitting.”