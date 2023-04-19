ComedySportz Quad Cities at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre will start its first Laugh Camp this summer, for students ages 8-18.

ComedySportz did a similar Laugh Camp about 20 years ago, when they were at The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island, for a few years. Those weeklong camps drew between 12 to 20 kids, current director of operations and creative development Rick Davis said Wednesday.

The new ComedySportz Laugh Camp will be offered in two weeklong sessions this June and July, at Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

Traditionally, the improvisational comedy players (who perform Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. (at the lower-level Spotlight Studio, 1800 7th Ave.) must be at least 17 years old, and there are 50 people available to rotate each weekend. Each CSz match features three on a red team, three on a blue team and a referee.

The plan is to have Laugh Camp participants perform for the public on Friday night, before the regular ComedySportz, and then a Saturday matinee. The two new camps (fee is $220, register HERE) will be weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (kids will bring their own lunches): the week of June 19 (for grades 7-12) and July 24 (for grades 4-8).

They plan to offer more classes in the fall.

“We want to make sure we’re nurturing the next generation,” CSz QC co-owner Bob Kelly said Wednesday, noting last fall the auditions resulted in bringing in 25 new performers.

Rick Davis, left, and Bob Kelly are ComedySportz QC veterans, who brought the all-ages improv comedy troupe to the Spotlight Theatre last November (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Laugh Camp is designed to be a playful, interactive, and collaborative improvisation camp for children ages 8-18. Campers will learn and apply improv skills through games, scene work and character building. Campers will learn many of the essential skills of professional improvisation, including: listening, teamwork, problem-solving, creativity, stage presence, and public speaking.

This helps to build connections, support others, take safe and positive creative risks, and develop stronger self-confidence.

ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improv comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance.

CSz is a global brand with locations in 25 cities around the world, and first opened in the QC in 1990, running through late 2019. It was re-introduced under new ownership last November at the Spotlight.

A natural progression

“With the success of all of our kids’ classes and summer camps, it was only natural to bring ComedySportz into that fold,” Spotlight co-owner Brent Tubbs (himself an improv veteran) said Wednesday. “As soon as ComedySportz became part of the Spotlight family, our students and parents alike started asking about ComedySportz classes.”

Spotlight co-owners Brent and Sara Tubbs (with son Parker, who works at the ComedySportz concession stand) at the new troupe’s opening in November 2022.

“Improv holds a very special place in my heart, as I started doing it when I was 16 and continued to learn from some of the best,” he said. “But it teaches so much more then just doing party games. It helps with self-confidence, public speaking, being comfortable in your own skin, listening skills, creativity, and that’s not even going into the benefits it can have for performers.

“It is a skill that we are very happy to be able to offer now to all of our students,” Tubbs added. “Having ComedySportz in the building has been incredible. We have been seeing packed houses, and even more importantly, we have been seeing a high quality of shows.

“Each performance just seems to keep getting better and better, and I tip my hat to Rick, Monta and Bob for getting a lot of new performers up to speed in a short amount of time,” he said, “but also for creating an environment that is so supportive, encouraging and loving — which is helping everyone involved in ComedySportz really thrive and give their best performances every time.

ComedySportz offers improv comedy games every Friday and Saturday night at 7 on the Spotlight’s lower level, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

“We are extremely proud to have them in the same building as us, and we absolutely love when our shows have ended at the end of the night and performers and audience members from both shows get to mingle and hang out together in the Blueprint Bar and share stories,” he added.

“It really is becoming a community within one building and it’s all we could have ever hoped for when we started The Spotlight.”

Can improv be taught?

Davis said that doing improv comedy can definitely be taught.

“You do it every single day, but you don’t recognize it,” he said. “Nobody’s telling you what to eat, what to wear, where to go. You just do it. I think what we do is just enhance that – we show, you’re already doing these kinds of things. Let’s just stretch it a little more. These skills actually make a difference in your world.”

Many teenagers already are uninhibited, funny and fearless – perfect traits for improv, Davis said.

“Younger kids are so much more fierce and courageous,” he said. “They’re willing to take so many chances. You get to the middle school age and it’s all about judgment from peers. We don’t have that here. You don’t have to worry about that here – everybody is having fun. We’re here to help you and nurture you.”

Davis and Kelly on the ComedySportz QC stage on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Even young adults are a little more timid, Davis said. “I think they compete with themselves more than anything,” he said of teens.

“With improv, there is no wrong answer,” Kelly said. “As long as you make it with confidence and justify it, then everybody that’s on stage with you, they’ll march with you through the gates of any castle you go to – as long as you’re doing it with purpose.”

Other ComedySportz locations also offer Laugh Camps over the summer.

Cooperative relationship

Since the Spotlight has a strong Children’s Theatre Company, that may be a natural source of Laugh Camp students, Kelly said.

“So far, it’s been a great symbiotic relationship,” he said of ComedySportz being on the theater and event center’s lower level. Spotlight and ComedySportz also have had no problem presenting shows at the same time, without sound from one bothering the other.

ComedySportz in action at the Spotlight in late March 2023.

“This building was built in such a way – we were always nervous before we opened, that there’d be bleeding sound from them to us or us to them,” he said. “Oliver!” (the current production) is “a pretty loud show, and when we’re down here, we don’t hear anything. And we’re a pretty loud show and they can never hear us down here,” Kelly added. “It’s a solid building.”

“We hope they’ll see this as a worthwhile investment of their time, and get in here,” he said of Spotlight student actors.

“I think post-pandemic, we’ve had a lot of families that were so excited to be out and doing anything as a family, publicly, let alone laughing,” said Kelly (who started performing with CSz in 1999; Davis started in 1993). “And the kids were just over the moon.”

“They had no idea they could come to something so silly and so fun,” he said. “Suddenly, they’re experiencing something like, ‘I think this is like what me and my friends do’,” Kelly said. “Which is what we always say – play like you’re a child. Take the blinders off.”

The improv shows are always family-friendly, rated “E” for everyone. “This is such a fun location, too,” Kelly said.

For more information, visit the CSz QC website HERE or their Facebook page HERE.