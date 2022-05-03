Since he was a kid, keyboardist Kellen Myers has dreamed of playing the stage at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center — where legendary musical artists have performed since its 1993 opening.

On Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m., the 25-year-old Davenport man’s dream will be realized as he plays for and music directs the Soulful Sounds of Motown show. The event is being jointly produced by his company, Myers Productions, and Karen Roebuck of KDA Productions.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert are $40, with no assigned seating.

Myers, an Augustana and Davenport Central alum, played for a similar Motown tribute concert in 2019 at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. This weekend’s show features many more performers, all from the QC area.

“The TaxSlayer Center has been so nice to work with,” Myers said recently, noting his favorite concerts there have included Michael Buble, The Eagles and Maroon 5. “They have been so great to local people, and I appreciate that. This will be on par with anything you will see in Vegas or nationally or internationally, California, New York or Chicago.”

Myers, 25, has been a professional keyboardist for years, and often plays with his drummer brother, Logan.

Myers had his Augie graduation at TaxSlayer (a popular commencement host) in 2019, and his younger brother (and drummer) Logan, will graduate there May 22. He’s a business administration and political science major, who plans to go into law.

Kellen and Logan have performed together for years, and Kellen’s many performance venues include The Redstone Room, The Rust Belt, and The Grape Life, among others. He runs a sound and lighting business called Myers Productions.

“I got my first pair of speakers in the sixth grade and never turned back,” he said. “The business has been growing. I think I was like a sophomore in college when I actually made the business legitimate.”

Kellen Myers (far left), with many of his Motown crew at Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community in Davenport, spreading cheer and the word about Soulful Sounds of Motown.

Myers Productions does sound and lighting for a wide range of events (including concerts), and his biggest one was a visit by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

The many performers in the Motown show have been to a few senior housing communities and a nursing home in the QC to share a their musical cheer.

Performing lineup

The impressive roster of QC talent, with the stars to which they will pay tribute, features —

Valora Richardson will sing Aretha Franklin hits.

Marvelettes: Tammy Davis, Becky Mikell, Shawn Bolton, Leslie Abrams, Kisha Welch

Tammy Davis, Becky Mikell, Shawn Bolton, Leslie Abrams, Kisha Welch Four Tops: Dwayne Hodges, Gill Fox, Stanley Jackson, Darryl Dopson

Dwayne Hodges, Gill Fox, Stanley Jackson, Darryl Dopson Marvin Gaye: Victor Jones

Victor Jones Tammi Terrell: Ashley Dean

Ashley Dean Diana Ross: Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts Supremes: Pam Braggs, Loretha Nunn

Pam Braggs, Loretha Nunn Tina Marie: Harmoni Eiland

Harmoni Eiland Rick James: Darryl Dopson

Darryl Dopson Gladys Knight: Alissa Abrams

Alissa Abrams Pips: Dwayne Hodges, Gil Fox, Derrick Levi

Dwayne Hodges, Gil Fox, Derrick Levi Staples Singers: Donna Wilkerson, LuAnne Sisk, Leslie Abrams, Gil Fox

Donna Wilkerson, LuAnne Sisk, Leslie Abrams, Gil Fox Aretha Franklin: Valora Richardson

Valora Richardson Temptations: Marshall Glover, Victor Jones, Shaquille Jalloh, Derrick Levi

Performing Temptations songs will be (standing): Thurgood Brooks, Derrick Levi and (seated) Victor Jones, Shaquille Jalloh, and Marshall Glover.

The band will feature Logan and Kellen Myers, Bryce Swanson, Ed Dietrich, Nick Vasquez, and Neal Smith. Vocal Specialist is Marshall Glover, assisted by Ashley Dean. Choreographer is Marshall Glover; costume designer is Judith Jackson.

Marketing team includes Glover, Victor Jones, Marvina Roebuck, and Karen Roebuck. The crew is Elaine Miller, Jana Seutter, Joy Johnson, Sharisha Wilkerson, Joseph Obleton, Miracle Braggs, and Amari Harris, and the night’s MC will be Dave Baker.

Marshall Glover is from the QC but is in the U.S. Army, stationed in Texas. He has been working virtually and in person to help with show.

Tickets are $40 (all general admission), available at the TaxSlayer box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline, and HERE.