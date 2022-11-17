The Figge Art Museum Store will be participating in Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 27 from noon-5 p.m. The Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) is one of the over 1,800 stores across the globe to take part in this annual shopping event that gives back.

The museum store features handmade jewelry, art-inspired gloves, works by local artists, books, puzzles, and more.

“There are so many distinctive, meaningful items in the Figge’s Museum Store for all ages that can be wrapped and ready to be gifted the same day,” said Figge store manager Beth Peters said in a Thursday release. “It’s a one-stop shop to make your shopping experience hassle-free.”

No museum admission is required to shop in the store. Museum Store Sunday shoppers will receive a 10% discount; no additional discounts, excludes consignments and sale items; and shoppers who spend $50 or more will be entered into a drawing to receive a free Figge membership. All purchases are tax free; and free gift wrapping is available.

In the Quad Cities, the Putnam Museum in Davenport and Family Museum in Bettendorf are also part of Museum Store Monday. More than 1,800 Museum Stores representing all 50 states, 24 countries, and five continents will offer relaxing, inspired shopping inside your favorite museums and cultural institutions.

Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in one-of-a kind stores, showcasing broad assortments of highly curated, unique, mission-specific gifts. From books to jewelry to children’s products to home accessories and gourmet food, there is something for everyone.

Shop knowing you are supporting the missions and programs of each participating museum and cultural institution.

Museum Store revenues support the museum’s mission of bringing art and people together by providing important funding. For a complete list of participating museums and institutions, and for more information, visit the Museum Store Sunday website.

.